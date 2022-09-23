Matt Larson, Easton Ogle score fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift STM to win over Sturgis

Matt Larson and Easton Ogle scored touchdowns with under three and a half minutes minutes to play to lift St. Thomas More to a hard-fought 20-10 win over Sturgis in Black Hills Conference action Friday at Dutton Field.

Larson, a running back lined up in the slot, got loose over the middle of the field and hauled in a pass from freshman quarterback JonPaul Sullivan and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown to push the Cavaliers up 13-10.

Then, with Sturgis lined up at the More 44-yard line, Ogle intercepted a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Jake Mathis. Ogle, a senior linebacker, ran down the STM sideline and scored from 60 yards out to seal the homecoming win for the Cavaliers.

It was a big bounce-back win for Class 11B St. Thomas More, which suffered a 49-14 loss at Hot Springs a week earlier.

“The difference was mindset,” said STM head coach Wayne Sullivan, whose team improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Black Hills Conference. “We talked about mindset all week. I talked about it right before the game. I said, you come out with the same mindset you did last week, same result. I asked, ‘Where is this Cavalier team?’ They came out in the mindset they had the first three weeks.”

Sturgis was poised to knock off its BHC rival in a game marked by physical play in the trenches that turned the game into a defensive battle.

The visiting Scoopers led 10-7 after slot receiver Tyan Buus made a great catch on a beautifully-thrown ball by senior quarterback Owen Cass. Buus stretched out to make a stumbling, diving grab at the goal line with 8:47 to play in the third quarter.

Sturgis’ defense kept STM pinned in its own territory for a good part of the second half by keeping Larson in check when he tried to run the ball.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers countered by giving Larson the ball less and emptying out the backfield more. Larson lined up in the left slot and ran between the hash marks. Sullivan, who is just a freshman, delivered a nice ball to Larson about 20 yards down field. Larson did the rest to cap a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

“It definitely gave us a lot of energy, a lot of momentum,” Larson said of the TD grab with just 3:11 to play in the game. “You could see it just sucked the soul out of Sturgis.”

Sturgis, with Cass throwing the ball, faced a fourth-and-3 at its own 39. Cass went to throw the ball to Buus, who ran a short out pattern. Larson, who missed the Hot Springs game with an ankle injury, slid out from his linebacker position and broke up the pass, handing the ball to STM with 2:22 to play.

“Sturgis had trips to the right, so I knew I had to play the football,” Larson said. “I was free. I knew he was going throw that hitch; I saw him doing it a couple times. Just read his eyes and broke on the ball.”

Down 13-10 with under two minutes to go in the game, the Scoopers got a golden opportunity to score late and steal the game from the Cavaliers.

A bad snap from center led to STM’s punter being tackled at the Cavs’ 44-yard-line. On first-and-10 with 1:15 to play, Cass dropped back to pass. Mathis got his hands up and tipped the ball. Ogle, who had dropped into coverage from his right linebacker spot, gathered the ball and took it to the end zone to seal the win.

“It's an adrenaline rush for sure,” Ogle said of the runback. “You don't really think when you're running. We had a little bit of a miscue on special teams. We definitely needed something to go our way and we got a break. We just got a break.”

Sullivan said his assistants coach their defensive linemen to get their hands up if they can’t get to the quarterback.

“If we can get to the quarterback, awesome,” the longtime STM coach said. “But if we can't, if you still have to get your hands up and make sure that they’ve got to throw over somebody. Tonight, it worked out perfect.”

Sturgis opened the game with a 15-play drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal from freshman Sully Jost and a 3-0 lead.

Cass was sharp on the opening drive, but STM adjusted to his game. The senior quarterback then hit Buus with a TD pass on his way to completing 12 of 26 pass attempts and totaling 159 yards through the air.

Scoopers head coach Chris Koletzky knew the game would hinge on a few key plays, including the botched punt followed by the pick-six for STM on the next play.

“The game went how we thought it was going go,” said Koletzky, whose team fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the BHC. “It was going to come down a couple plays. This game always does between us.

“They're such a well-coached team. They're not going to make a lot of mistakes, but they did make one late in the fourth quarter. We couldn't capitalize.”

St. Thomas More takes to the road for its next game. The Cavaliers play at Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday, kicking off at 5 p.m. MT.

Sturgis also plays on the road on Friday. The Scoopers kick off against Tea Area at 6 p.m. MT.