Matt Larson, STM defense give JohnPaul Sullivan 1st win as QB over RC Christian

A devastating injury to starting quarterback Lee Neugebauer in their season-open left many to wonder how good the St. Thomas More football team still was after losing their signal-caller.

Matt Larson, plus the STM defense, proved Friday night that the Cavaliers still belong towards the top of Class 11B.

The senior rushed for 154 yards on 21 carries, scored two touchdowns and caught a few passes on offense while tallying an interception on defense to help lead No. 5 St. Thomas More to a 27-14 victory over Rapid City Christian at Hart Ranch in the first game played between the two squads since 1994.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do, but they’re just so fast and very athletic and they’re well-coached,” Comets head coach Matt McIntosh said. “So you try to deal with it as best you can but they did what they did best.”

Freshman JohnPaul Sullivan, in place of Neugebauer, who is out several weeks with a partially broken ankle, earned his first win as the backup QB in his first start.

“With the new quarterback, we just wanted to get him more comfortable right off the bat,” said Larson, who was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a recurring foot injury but should remain active. “JP’s a young guy, but he played well tonight and got the W.”

Sullivan finished 12 of 21 passing for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions and committing a few turnovers on fumbled handoffs.

“At times he was brilliant, at times he was a freshman. Way too many turnovers. I wasn’t happy with the way he came out,” Cavs head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “He’ll get there. He was nervous for his first time, which is great, but offensively we need to sustain drives. We were third and short a few times, a few times we needed to convert, which then we would’ve gotten into a better flow.”

Peyton Young recorded five receptions for 36 yards for STM (2-0), while Easton Ogle caught a touchdown pass for one of his two receptions on the night for 19 yards, but the senior also ran the ball 11 times for 14 yards.

Kolby Denke collected two sacks on defense for the second straight week, while Kaden Peterson and Chase Donnelly also tallied sacks. Spencer Johannsen joined Larson by also notching an interception.

Simon Kieffer, off a terrific five-touchdown performance in his varsity debut in a triple overtime win over Lead-Deadwood in Week 0, was held to 14 of 25 passing for 153 yards, two touchdowns and two picks for Christian (1-1). Elijah Hoyt was his main target, picking up 106 receiving yards on eight catches and a touchdown. The Comets were stifled on the ground, earning just 2 yards on 12 carries.

“He’s a great quarterback, they’ve got great receivers. When he had time he threw some pretty balls,” Wayne Sullivan said of Kieffer. “I knew that their coach would throw it around, he’s got good weapons, but give credit to Craig Nowotny, our defensive coordinator; Our defense flew to the ball, got after it, peeled their ears back.”

While its defense kept their opponent out of the end zone, St. Thomas More scored the first four touchdowns of the game. On its opening drive, Larson ran for 42 yards and punched in a 2-yard score on a six-play, 57-yard drive for an early 6-0 lead.

Rapid City Christian was forced to punt on its inaugural drive with a three-and-out thanks to a third-down sack from Peterson, but Larson gave possession right back with a fumble on first down. It didn’t prove costly, however, as a second three-and-out led to another Comets punt.

The Cavaliers then executed a long drive to build a 13-0 advantage. On the 19th play of the drive, the ball having moved from their own 3-yard line to the opposing 42, Wayne Sullivan called for a fake punt on fourth-and-12. JohnPaul Sullivan took the snap and threw a pass that was tipped by a defender and landed in the hands of Lars Kieffer, who hustled untouched into the end zone for the touchdown.

“That’s a call I look at,” Wayne Sullivan said. “If I see that we can get it to one of our guys, we call it. It’s in our arsenal all the time.”

After Denke sacked Kieffer on fourth-and-12 at the opposing 27 with less than 90 seconds remaining the first half, STM took over on downs and went 57 yards on seven plays in just over a minute, fueled by back-to-back pass interference calls, and finished off the drive when JohnPaul Sullivan found Ogle in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left.

JohnPaul Sullivan threw his first interception on his team’s first possession of the second half, a fourth-and-5 pass from the opposing 38 that was picked off by Malachai Maseman. After Denke’s second sack forced a Christian punt, St. Thomas More went back to Larson, who carried it four times on its next drive for 43 yards and scored from 12 yards out to give the Cavs a 27-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Wes Schlabach was a big help getting the Comets their first points of the evening. On the first play after intercepting a JohnPaul Sullivan third-down pass, the sophomore caught a throw from Kieffer and sprinted most of the way for a 19-yard touchdown.

“With a young guy, we wanted to mix it up with different coverages, different blitzes, and at times we did that well,” McIntosh said of JohnPaul Sullivan. “I thought our defense played well at times, our offense put them in a tough spot at times too.”

Christian scored again with 1:33 to play in regulation, taking advantage of an STM fumble when Kieffer aired out a deep 33-yard touchdown pass to Hoyt to cut its deficit to 13.

The Comets elected for a short kickoff to try and force a muffed return and get the ball back but the Cavaliers recovered the kick and ran out the clock.

St. Thomas More returns home next weekend for a Black Hills Conference meeting with Belle Fourche (1-1) on Saturday, while Rapid City Christian travels to Custer (0-2) for BHC action Friday.