Matt Martin to be inducted into South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Spearfish High School standout Matt Martin was announced Friday as one of 14 members who will be inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 12th annual induction banquet will be held Aug. 27 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls, where the 1985 Brookings girls team will be honored as the Team of Excellence. This year's class is made up of players who graduated between 1947 and 2004.

Martin, a 2004 graduate, was a three-time All-State selection and led the Spartans to the Class AA State Championship in 2002. He was named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in 2004 after accumulating 1,602 career points, and he went on to become a four-year starter at the University of Montana where he appeared in three NCAA Tournament games, including one in 2005 where his Grizzlies squad beat Nevada in a 12-over-5 first-round upset.

Further information on the Class of 2022 can be found below.

Lisa (Kannegieter) Bahe: Bahe was Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 1990 after her senior season at Willow Lake. She was an All-North Central Conference player at South Dakota State, where she scored 1,130 career points.

Jeff Booher: Brookings went 53-15 in Booher’s three years and won the Class AA state title in 1987. He was Naismith Player of the Year in South Dakota as a senior in 1988. Booher finished with 1,018 career points at SDSU and was chosen to the All-NCC team.

Sherri Brende: Awarded Miss Basketball and USA Today Player of the Year in South Dakota as a senior, Brende led Baltic to Class B state titles in 1995 and 1996, while scoring 1,886 career points. At SDSU she was All-NCC three times and totaled 1,444 points.

Bernard Duffy: The late Duffy, who graduated in 1947, led Fort Pierre to a three-year record of 64-7 and the first two district titles in school history. He was among the state’s earliest practitioners of the one-handed jump shot and was an outstanding player at Sioux Falls College.

Delbert Gillam: The late Gillam averaged 25.9 points per game as a senior at Argonne in 1953. He made South Dakota basketball history when he set the state scoring record of 72 points in a game against Canova, which was played Feb. 10, 1953.

Gordie Groos: An outstanding two-sport athlete, Groos averaged 20 points and 17 rebounds per game as a senior at Sisseton in 1966. While at Northern State, he was a four-year starter in basketball with 1,002 career points and an NAIA All-American in football.

Laurie (Bruns) Kruse: At the time of her graduation in 1987, Kruse held Lennox career records of 1,073 career points and 633 rebounds. She scored 1,370 points at SDSU, and led the NCC with 23.5 points per game in 1991 and was league MVP.

Clyde Olsen: Plankinton finished fourth in the Class B state tourney in 1956. where Olsen totaled 84 points, including a record 40 in the semifinals. He shot 90% at the free-throw line that season and ended his career with 1,335 points.

Tom Rops: Rops and the Lennox Orioles won the Class A state title in 1991 and finished unbeaten at 24-0. Custer topped Lennox in the title game in 1992 despite 30 points from Rops. He was an all-NCC player at SDSU and totaled 1,147 points.

Milton Sorenson: The late Sorenson joined the Wakonda varsity team as an eighth grader and went on to score 2,480 career points, currently the seventh most all-time. After graduation in 1953, he served in the U.S. Army and then returned to South Dakota to play collegiately at Southern State.

Wayne Thue: Thue led Hayti to a No. 1 ranking in the Class B poll and a 28-2 record in 1960. The Redbirds were 47-6 in Thue’s final two seasons. At Dakota Wesleyan he was All-South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference three times and scored 1,404 points.

Dawn (Hull) Zahn: A 1,267-point career scorer, Zahn led Sisseton to the Class A state title in 1990. She averaged 22 points per game as both a junior and senior. Zahn earned All-NCC honors at SDSU where she totaled 1,125 points.

Harley Zephier Jr.: Zephier made his third appearance on an All-State team in 1975 when Roncalli won the Class A state title. He averaged double-digit figures in each of his four seasons, including 28 points per game as a junior at Northwestern.

