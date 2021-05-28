Matthew Stahl wins 'AA' 100 in record-setting fashion

"I'm going to wake up, get done what needs to be done and not worry about the rest," she said. "I'll just think about what I need to think about at that moment so I'm not stressing and can do the best for the event I'm at."

'I fought for my brothers': Roosevelt boys win 4x200

When Roosevelt senior Kudra Nzibariza came down the second leg of the 4x200-meter relay neck-and-neck with Lincoln and the rest of the pack, it gave his teammates a major boost.

"It got us really fired up to finish the thing," said senior Joey Hughes, who took the baton from Nzibariza.

"All I can say is I just fought for my brothers, man," Nzibariza added.

Those two — along with starter Nelson Wright — gave the Rough Riders a lead heading into the anchor leg and senior Tucker Large closed the deal, beating out Harrisburg senior Evan Henderson in a photo finish.

Roosevelt won the event with a time of 1:29.45. Harrisburg finished in 1:29.48.

"I could feel him on my hip and i'm just like 'Form, finish it. Form, finish it,'" Large said. "I finished it for them... I'm happy we did it. Finally.