Mattison ready to step in for Vikings if Cook can't play

EAGAN, Minn. — When Dalvin Cook hurt his groin and left for the locker room Sunday night in Seattle, the Minnesota Vikings didn't alter their game plan.

Despite the absence of the NFL's leading rusher, Minnesota maintained its run-heavy approach with second-year back Alexander Mattison. In the Vikings' eyes, the strategy didn't need to change. After all, Mattison — nicknamed "Deuce" — is nearly a clone of Cook.

"He sees the field how I see the field, and it's crazy when we come off the field how we see things so similar," Cook said Wednesday. "He's just a bigger version. When he comes in, he's trying to break the home run, too. But he knows what's ahead of him. I do think Deuce is a similar version of me."

Cook hobbled off after catching a short pass on the first offensive play of the second half in the 27-26 loss to the Seahawks. Cook came back for one more play, before determining he couldn't go full speed and was done for the rest of the game.

Mattison had 12 carries for 80 yards in the fourth quarter alone. He finished with 112 yards rushing, the first 100-yard game of his career, on 20 attempts.

"We're both that two-headed monster," Mattison said.