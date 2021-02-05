Mavericks get past Mines men in two OTs

Despite coming up short in the final minute of the second overtime, Mines head coach Eric Glenn said they had their chances to probably end it early.

“We had a couple of opportunities that if we get the defensive rebound, it is probably a different outcome,” he said. “It’s easy to point at the end of the game, but you have to look at it over the course of the game with what you have control of. We had 22 turnovers that came back to bite us pretty good and we gave up 12 offensive rebounds.”

Mesa came into the game with just one loss, but the Hardrockers took it to them early, leading 9-0 on seven points from red-shirt freshman Brevin Walter.

The Hardrockers never trailed in the first half and led by as much as 11, 28-17 on a 3-pointer by Rama.

Walter hit 8-of-10 from the field in the first half, including 3 3-pointers, for 33-26 halftime lead.

Mesa chipped away and tied it at 43-43 and 46-46 before taking its first lead on a basket by Ethan Menzies with 8:48 to play.

Mines responded with two free throws by sophomore Kolton Frugoli and five points by senior Wilfred Dickson for a 53-50 lead with 4:49 to play.