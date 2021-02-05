Mavericks get past Mines men in two OTs

Colorado Mesa, ranked ninth in the country, finally outlasted the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team in two overtimes to stop the Hardrockers 82-77 Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
Mesa, 13-1 overall and in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, is now 4-0 in overtime this season, including two wins in double OT. Mines fell to 7-6 overall and in conference play.
The Hardrockers led for much of the game, including the entire first half. But there were nine lead changes and nine ties in the second half and first two overtimes.
Tied at 62-62 after regulation play, the two teams traded leads throughout the first overtime and each had a shot on their final possession, but it went into the second extra period at 71-71.
The Hardrockers got two defensive stops and turned them into two baskets by junior Kolton Mortensen with three minutes to play.
Mesa got two straight stops and two 3-pointers by Georgie Dancer for a 77-75 lead with 59 seconds remaining.
After a Mines turnover, Dancer hit 1-2 free throws and the 'Rockers turned it over again with Reece Johnson hitting two free throws with 13 seconds left and an 80-75 lead.
Sophomore Alejandro Rama hit a layup with 7.9 left, but Dancer connected on two free throws to close the scoring.
Despite coming up short in the final minute of the second overtime, Mines head coach Eric Glenn said they had their chances to probably end it early.
“We had a couple of opportunities that if we get the defensive rebound, it is probably a different outcome,” he said. “It’s easy to point at the end of the game, but you have to look at it over the course of the game with what you have control of. We had 22 turnovers that came back to bite us pretty good and we gave up 12 offensive rebounds.”
Mesa came into the game with just one loss, but the Hardrockers took it to them early, leading 9-0 on seven points from red-shirt freshman Brevin Walter.
The Hardrockers never trailed in the first half and led by as much as 11, 28-17 on a 3-pointer by Rama.
Walter hit 8-of-10 from the field in the first half, including 3 3-pointers, for 33-26 halftime lead.
Mesa chipped away and tied it at 43-43 and 46-46 before taking its first lead on a basket by Ethan Menzies with 8:48 to play.
Mines responded with two free throws by sophomore Kolton Frugoli and five points by senior Wilfred Dickson for a 53-50 lead with 4:49 to play.
Mesa, however, ran off six straight and took a 56-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Blaise Threatt and a steal and dunk by Mac Riniker with 3:20 to play.
Dickson had four straight points and he fed Rama for a 3-pointer for a 62-60 lead with 46 seconds remaining.
Mesa tied the game on two free throws by Johnson with 9.2 seconds remaining.
Rama drove hard to the rim in heavy traffic, but his attempt was off the mark and the ball went out of bounds with 1.1 to Mesa.
Mesa connected on a long pass to Menzies, who missed a shot off at the top of the key.
Glenn said that when you look at how they defended overall, he was pleased with how they played.
“We took a very good offensive team and made it hard for them to score,” he said. “They scored less than one point per shot. Their 2-point field goals were almost .7 points per shot. With a lot of things we look at with our metrics and stuff, we did a phenomenal job. They didn’t score a point per possession for the game. Unfortunately, we gave them way too many cracks at it. In the end, that was the difference.
Walter finished with 24 points, followed by Dickson and Rama with 13 points each and Mortensen with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mines was 29-of-63 from the field, 10-of-22 3-pointers but just 9-of-14 from the line.
Threatt led Mesa with 24 points, followed by Dancer with 18, Johnson 12 and Jared Small with 11 points. The Mavericks were 29-of-75 from the field, 10-of-27 3-pointers and 14-of-21 from the line
“They (Mesa) are a young team too, so we can’t use the excuse of us being a young team,” Glenn said. “I think both teams will learn a lot from it. They just ended up making more plays than we did. It’s a hard pill to swallow because we know we did a lot of great things, but they are a good team. When you play games like that against good teams, the errors start to mount. We’ll learn from it and we’ll get better.”
The Hardrockers return to action Saturday night when they host Westminster College at 7 p.m.