Rapid City's mayor is "encouraged" by a letter from a management company that oversees Maplewood Townhomes, one of "The Big Three" low income housing complexes in a north side neighborhood.

The high-crime area consists of Maplewood Townhomes, Knollwood Townhouses (also known as the ABCs for the buildings differentiated by letters), and Sage Place (formerly Knollwood Heights Apartments and casually known as simply "Surfwood" because of the street on which it's located).

The area routinely receives more calls from law enforcement than other areas in the city, and residents have expressed fear of going outside due to violent crime, which has included several murders in the recent past.

Earlier this month, Mayor Steve Allender, and Ward 4 City Council members Lance Lehmann and John Roberts pleaded for action from the properties' owners to help reduce crime and vandalism after letters from the mayor's office in September and October 2022 went mostly unanswered by the owners.

The city threatened to take legal action against the properties after already increasing law enforcement patrols in the area and opening a substation on Knollwood Drive.

The management of Maplewood Townhouses responded to a Feb. 2 Journal article by writing a letter on Feb. 6. The letter was from Kenneth Talle, president of Thies and Talle Management.

"We're anxious to cooperate," Talle said.

Talle forwarded the letters, addressed to Allender, Lehmann and Roberts respectively, to the Journal on the same day. The Journal published the letter Feb. 18.

Talle's letter sought to set the management company apart from the other two properties, highlighting the steps the company has taken to improve safety at their property. Steps include installing improved and additional lighting, a security camera system and hiring a security patrol through Mountain States Security.

The Rapid City Police Department confirmed that they have online access to the security system and Sgt. Ryan Phillips has been in contact with the management company since last summer.

"We're encouraged by the response and we look forward to working with them," Allender said on Monday. "Maplewood itself has never really been the biggest problem. They have seemed to carry out their management in a way that's not alarming to us or anything. That's my personal opinion. They respond, but they're not the greatest source of the issue.”

Allender said he has an appointment to meet with the owners of Sage Place next week.

The letters, aside from listing the steps management has already taken, asked for more assistance from the city to combat crime. The letter said it wants an abandoned restaurant across the street from Maplewood torn down, along with a nearby abandoned church.

Lehmann said he’s not aware of what church the company was referring to in their letter. Talle clarified it's the "brown church" on North Maple Avenue.

The letters also asked the city to take action against a pawn shop and liquor store near the property, which “are consistent sources of problems in the neighborhood and for the residents in nearby properties. The failure of the city to take action against these properties as well as the two other apartment properties mentioned in (the Feb. 2) article has had a negative effect on our properties and our residents.”

“The city is trying to get all three properties to work through their security problems. It is my hope that the empty (restaurant) building can be reviewed by code enforcement and something happens with it,” Lehmann told the Journal. “To my knowledge the pawn shop hasn’t been in question at this time.”

Lehmann also acknowledged the efforts that Maplewood has made to combat problems in the neighborhood, but added “there is much more to be done.”

“I hope they continue to be a willing partner and we can attempt to bring the other neighbors on board to address the problems in the neighborhood,” Lehmann said. “The residents have made an awesome attempt with their patrols, but even that wasn’t enough.

"The city now can do its part in conjunction with the other efforts that have taken place. I hope we can bring all concerned parties together and look at all possible options and ownership's willingness to participate will be paramount to being successful to address the crime in the neighborhood.”