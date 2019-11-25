Mayor Steve Allender is asking the city council to begin the process of making significant changes to the way Rapid City is governed.
In a letter sent to the council Monday morning, Mayor Allender asked the council to start a Home Rule Charter Committee.
Allender said in his opinion the committee should:
- Consist of 10-15 Rapid City residents
- Complete their work in a 6-to-9 month time frame
- Be staffed by the mayor's office
- Hold meetings that are open to the public
- Report findings to the city council
Allender pointed to Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings and Sioux Falls as cities in South Dakota that have made the change in the past 20 years.
"A city council member in Watertown, who was one of the original council members during the approval of the home rule charter, informed me that one of the benefits of home rule is that there is no downside to it," Allender told the council in the letter. "In making a list of pros and cons, there are no cons. His words were to the effect of 'you give up nothing, but gain flexibility.'"
Allender also called the ability to resize the council a benefit of the change.
"The number one benefit of a home rule charter tends to be the ability to appropriately resize the city council for the community being served," Allender said.
He said most home rule communities have 5 to 7 council members instead of 10 as Rapid City has now.
"One of the obvious and immediate benefits of a smaller city council would be our recruiting efforts would be more appropriate for the typical number of citizens willing to run for public office," the mayor said.
Part of his justification for home rule revolves around the recent battle over how the question of how the civic center tax election could be brought to the city. Home rule communities have flexibility that others don't.
"I realize that the easy thing is to do nothing," Allender said. "I have just found myself questioning why we would willingly be so restricted in our governmental authority that we would constantly look to the state for permission to serve our citizens and visitors, when it is cities like our which have the closest relationship and responsibility to its constituents."
There are many options when it comes to what the new city government would look like if a home rule charter is pursued. The council would choose the appropriate number of members, how the mayor is elected or selected and how much power they have, and whether or not to hire an unelected city manager.