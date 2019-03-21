Four days after the Rapid City Council approved $1 million in additional Vision funds for the OneHeart campus, Mayor Steve Allender defended the proposed homeless resource center as a step toward breaking what he calls a cycle of poverty.
"It chips away at our community's families," Allender said after a press conference Thursday. "Sometimes there’s not even transportation to get across town for school or events."
Allender said during the conference that while the council's decision to grant the project Vision funds originally earmarked for the renovation of Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium was controversial, it did not constitute a violation of city code.
The project will receive a total of $5 million in Vision funding over the next three years.
The mayor was joined by heads of the police and fire departments as well as Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom in addressing their respective roles in curtailing homelessness, which he said is preventing individuals from entering the workforce and taking a mounting financial toll on the area.
In his estimation, the city spends $13.5 million annually on issues relating to poverty and drug addiction, nearly half of the police and fire department budgets. Although the city police last year launched a unit dedicated to providing social services to the poor and homeless, he said, public safety agencies are generally not equipped to treat the root causes of poverty.
Pennington County recently opened its Care Campus and operates other detox programs, but no agency exists that can tackle the region's homeless issue head-on, Allender said.
Rapid City Collective Impact's OneHeart project, which would host a bevy of area social service organizations in one location, promises to provide job training and counseling resources that he said could help the city's struggling residents get back on their feet.
"It’s possible that the poverty cycle can only be broken through better conditioning parents and better educating children," he said.
To cut or cease spending on social programs as some have suggested, Allender said, would only result in the deaths of an already vulnerable population. He also fought the notion that the campus would draw homeless persons from outside the region into the city or increase their presence downtown.
It is difficult to ascertain the number of people in Rapid City that homelessness affects, as the term is defined differently between levels of government. In 2017, a survey identified at least 300 families or individuals in the county as homeless.
Allender said that figure may be closer to 1,000. The city believes between 500 and 600 children attending Rapid City schools are also without a permanent home.