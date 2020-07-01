McFadden off to strong start at Roundup

It was champions to the fore on the first day of professional rodeo at the 101st Black Hills Roundup rodeo as former Roundup champion and a couple of world champions grabbed the top spot on the Roundup leaderboard on Wednesday.
In the evening opening event of the 1st performance, Nate McFadden, the 2019 Roundup champion, served notice that the Elsmere, Neb., man won’t dispense with the title of Black Hills Roundup champion easily posting an 85-point ride aboard Powder River Rodeo’s Rich N Fancy. McFadden wasn’t the only returning champ in Wednesday’s bareback event. Rich N Fancy provided the horse power to Hereford South Dakota’s JJ Elshere 2019 winning saddle bronc ride.
“This rodeo has been really good for me. I love this rodeo. I’ve drawn good horses here and I like this rodeo because it’s a circuit rodeo as well,” McFadden said. “I had a good horse that won the bronc riding last year. He just jumps out there and jumps and kicks and had good timing and let’s a guy do what he’s got to do.”
Ryder Wright exhibited championship credentials as well as the 2017 world champion saddle bronc titlist spurred Powder River’s Loaded Deck to an 86.5-point ride to move to the top of the saddle bronc leaderboard through one performance. Wright had a history aboard the Powder River bucking horse posting an 87-point ride at the prestigious American rodeo earlier in the yea
Tyler Waguespack, a two-time world champion (2016, 2018) steer wrestler, turned in the quickest steer wrestling trip of the day in the big man’s event as the Louisiana man posted a 3.8-second catch and tip in the morning slack. Iowa bull-dogger Jacob Edler posted a 4.0-second run in the evening performance.
A couple of Spearfish sisters, Ricki and Taylor Engesser, highlighted the lady’s events on Wednesday night as Ricki had the fastest breakaway roping run of the night (2.2-seconds) followed by Taylor (2.4-seconds).
The fastest time in team roping and tie-down roping came earlier in the day as well as Levi Simpson (Ponoka, Ala.) and Shay Dixon Carroll (La Junta, Colo.) teamed up for a 4.5-second run in team and Cooper Martin recorded a 7.7-second tie-down effort in the morning slack.
An Oklahoma barrel racer won a Red River showdown as Michelle Darling (Medford, OK) nipped Stevi Hillman (Weatherford, Texas) by a hundredth of a second (17.24-17.25) to grab the lead in the event.
In a field of bull riders featuring the reigning world champion, Sage Kimsey, and multiple NFR qualifiers matched up against a pen of rank bulls, Trey Kimsey, Sage’s younger brother, had the best ride of the night with an 85-point effort.
The scariest scenario of the night came on Sage Kimsey’s bull ride as the six-time world champion was tossed about in frightening fashion and nearly stepped on before exiting the arena under his own power.
The 2020 Black Hills Roundup continues on Thursday with PRCA steer roping kicking off the action at 10 a.m. The 2nd performance of PRCA rodeo goes at 7 p.m. followed by the first night of Belle Fourche quality fireworks.
