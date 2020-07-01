McFadden off to strong start at Roundup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was champions to the fore on the first day of professional rodeo at the 101st Black Hills Roundup rodeo as former Roundup champion and a couple of world champions grabbed the top spot on the Roundup leaderboard on Wednesday.

In the evening opening event of the 1st performance, Nate McFadden, the 2019 Roundup champion, served notice that the Elsmere, Neb., man won’t dispense with the title of Black Hills Roundup champion easily posting an 85-point ride aboard Powder River Rodeo’s Rich N Fancy. McFadden wasn’t the only returning champ in Wednesday’s bareback event. Rich N Fancy provided the horse power to Hereford South Dakota’s JJ Elshere 2019 winning saddle bronc ride.

“This rodeo has been really good for me. I love this rodeo. I’ve drawn good horses here and I like this rodeo because it’s a circuit rodeo as well,” McFadden said. “I had a good horse that won the bronc riding last year. He just jumps out there and jumps and kicks and had good timing and let’s a guy do what he’s got to do.”