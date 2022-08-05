McIntosh starting 1st season at RC Christian with record numbers

Rapid City Christian finished last season 3-5 overall and did not score in any of its losses.

In April, the Comets decided to change direction in their football program and tabbed Rapid City Stevens passing game coordinator Matt McIntosh to take over as the new head coach at Hart Ranch.

On Thursday, 33 players, many of whom have never played a down of competitive football, gathered at Kelly Duinick Memorial Field for the start of practices. All of the new faces stirred excitement in McIntosh, but it also means the coaching staff has to start with the basics this week.

“We are anticipating having 41 players and my goal coming in was to have 40 kids,” McIntosh said. “That will be the most that the Rapid City Christian football program has ever had. We are excited about that, the numbers look good and it really helps us with depth.”

Christian Masman plays wide receiver and defensive back for Christian, and is part of a core group of eight seniors on the team. Thursday was not Maseman’s first practice and he’s confident the larger numbers and coaching change signal the start of something special for the Comets.

“I think our team this year is going to take a big step up from last year,” Maseman said. “We started out really small in the summer but had a really good turnout today, that’s good to see. We have most of our seniors here and a really good senior lineup.”

The uptick in numbers not only helps the varsity team this season, but allows Christian to field a junior varsity team and build towards the future.

“It’s exciting for us because it means we are doing something right,” McIntosh said. “We are getting a lot of kids that have never played and want to play suddenly. We have to go back to the basics.”

The Comets went all the way back to the basics on Thursday. At one point in practice, McIntosh and the other coaches explained how many players take the field at a time and how many can be on the line of scrimmage at a time.

“You have that, give or take, on each team, but with our team there is a lot of that,” he said. “We have a lot of kids coming out this year that have never played.”

The majority of practice was spent on offensive install as the Comets transition to running a spread offense.

This summer, McIntosh ran a 7-on-7 offseason program and took the Comets to the Black Hills State team camp, both of which gave the older and more experienced players a leg up entering the season.

“That gave us an opportunity to install a lot of what we are doing,” McIntosh said. “We are really just putting in some of the basic stuff so the new guys understand what we are doing, but for the older guys that have been here a while we are just polishing up. We should be ready to go for Game 1.”

On defense, Christian will run essentially the same system from a year ago. They’ll line up in a base 4-4 with a focus on stopping the run and establishing the line of scrimmage.

The Comets do return a handful of starters who should bolster the team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Maseman provides a dynamic presence at wide receiver, and McIntosh said he’s excited to see what Drake Lindberg brings to the table at running back as a hard-nosed, downhill runner.

At quarterback, Christian is still in the midst of a position battle but sophomore Simon Kieffer has taken significant strides as a signal-caller this summer.

“(Simon Kieffer) is a young quarterback, as a sophomore, that we anticipate being the starter,” McIntosh said. “I think he’s going to open some eyes this year.”

Christian opens the season with a rematch of last season's Prospector Bowl against Lead-Deadwood. The Comets take on the Golddiggers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Ferguson Field in Deadwood.

“It’s so exciting,” Maseman said. “I’m so pumped and I feel like our team is going to be ready to go from the get-go.”

2022 Rapid City Christian Football Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - at Lead-Deadwood*

Fri, Sept. 2 - v.s. St. Thomas More*

Fri, Sept. 9 - at Custer

Sat, Sept. 17 - v.s. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Hill City*

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Hot Springs*

Fri, Oct. 14 - v.s. Woonsocket/Wessington Spring/Sanborn Central*

*Class 11B game