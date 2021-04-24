McIntosh's Bertolotto wins three events in Lemmon

Zach Bertolotto of McIntosh won three events to lead the way at the Lemmon Dacotah Bank Relays Saturday in Lemmon.
Bertolotto captured the 110 hurdles in 15.73 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 41.56 and the 200 (23.68)
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won a pair of events, taking the 1,600-meter run in 4:43 and the 3,200 in 10:007.
Brendon Rasmussen of Bowman County (N.D.) was also a double-winner in the shot put (49-1) and the discus (131-0).
Other boys' winners were: Joel Gifford of Faith in the 100 (11.91), Bennett Jorgenson of Hettinger-Scranton (N.D.) in the 400 (56.88), Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger-Scranton in the 800 (2:12.98), Jacob Sonsalla of Lemmon in the high jump (5-4), Talon Trogstad of Lemmon in the pole vault (11-6), Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche in the long jump (20-7½), Jayden Secher of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (39-3) and Nathan Kaufman of Mott/Regent (N.D.) in the javelin (150-01).
In the girls' competition, Rachel Erk and Lexa Bertzlaff, both of Newell, came away with two individual wins each. Erk won the 400 (1:05.65) and the long jump (14-4½) and Bertzlaff captured the triple jump (33-4½) and the 200 (28.06). Erk was also fourth in the 200 (28.76) and Bertzlaff was also third in the 400 (1:07.00).
Other girls' winners were: Belle Williams of Kadoka Area in the 100 (13.82), Sidra Sadowski of Hettinger-Scranton in the 800 (2:27.73), Presley Terkildsen of Philip in the 1,600 (5:51.67), Allison Hayes of Belle Fourche in the 3,200 (12:40.67), MaryJane Mayer of Mott/Regent in the 100 hurdles (17.56), Hannah Frank of Mott/Regent in the 300 hurdles (50.59), Rebecca Shuck of Kadoka Area in the high jump (4-8), Kambelle Schauer of Faith in the pole vault (6-9), Molly Farstveet of Beach (N.D.) in the shot put (30-11¼), Lannie Blair of Kadoka Area in the discus (100-9) and Keziah Erickson of Mott/Regent in the javelin (99-3).
Boys tennis
Raiders fall to O'Gorman 8-1
Short-handed Rapid City Stevens, without their top three players, dropped an 8-1 decision to Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday in Sioux Falls
Asa Hood won the lone match for the Raiders, as he toppled Alex Mohama 7-5(3) and 7-5(5).
The Raiders, 10-2, return to action Monday at Spearfish, beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Baseball
Mitchell takes two from Central
Mitchell scored 33 runs in the doubleheader, stopping Rapid City 16-5 and 17-1 Saturday at McKeague Field.
In the first game, the Kernels opened with eight runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back with 16 hits.
Seth Muth, Jake Helleloid and Dylan Soulek all had three hits for Mitchell.
Aiden Mason and Karter Uttecht both drove in one run for the Cobblers.
In the second game, Mitchell scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control and again held Central to just four hits. Kayden Jones drove home the lone Cobbler run.
Mitchell, 8-4, faces Rapid City Stevens Sunday in a twinbill that begins at 10 a.m., while Central, 3-14, takes on Douglas at 4 p.m. Sunday.
O'Gorman blanks Raiders
Sioux Falls O'Gorman got a three-hit shutout by TJ Free to stop Rapid City Stevens 6-0 Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Free walked two and struck out three in the seven-inning complete game victory.
O'Gorman led 4-0 after three innings and added two runs in the top of the seventh. Cade Calmus had two hits to lead the Knights.
Conner Knudsen had two of the Raiders' four hits.
Stevens, 3-10, faces Mitchell Sunday at 10 a.m. at McKeague Field in the first of two games.
American Legion baseball
Belle Fourche Post 32 to open season
Belle Fourche Post 32 will begin its season on the road taking on the Miles City Outlaws on Sunday with the JV game starting at 1 p.m. and varsity game set to begin at 3 p.m.
The Broncs will travel down to Spearfish Monday April 26 with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and the varsity contest to follow.
On Saturday May 1, Post 32 will open its home schedule against Rapid City’s Post 22 Bullets. The varsity team will play first at 1 p.m. and the JV game will begin after. The home opener for Post 32 will be in conjunction with the Belle Fourche Youth Baseball Opening Ceremonies showcasing all of the youth athletes who will be playing baseball this summer.