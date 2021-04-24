McIntosh's Bertolotto wins three events in Lemmon

Zach Bertolotto of McIntosh won three events to lead the way at the Lemmon Dacotah Bank Relays Saturday in Lemmon.

Bertolotto captured the 110 hurdles in 15.73 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 41.56 and the 200 (23.68)

Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won a pair of events, taking the 1,600-meter run in 4:43 and the 3,200 in 10:007.

Brendon Rasmussen of Bowman County (N.D.) was also a double-winner in the shot put (49-1) and the discus (131-0).

Other boys' winners were: Joel Gifford of Faith in the 100 (11.91), Bennett Jorgenson of Hettinger-Scranton (N.D.) in the 400 (56.88), Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger-Scranton in the 800 (2:12.98), Jacob Sonsalla of Lemmon in the high jump (5-4), Talon Trogstad of Lemmon in the pole vault (11-6), Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche in the long jump (20-7½), Jayden Secher of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (39-3) and Nathan Kaufman of Mott/Regent (N.D.) in the javelin (150-01).

In the girls' competition, Rachel Erk and Lexa Bertzlaff, both of Newell, came away with two individual wins each. Erk won the 400 (1:05.65) and the long jump (14-4½) and Bertzlaff captured the triple jump (33-4½) and the 200 (28.06). Erk was also fourth in the 200 (28.76) and Bertzlaff was also third in the 400 (1:07.00).