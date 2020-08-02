McKeag Original Anchors Charity Auction

The 80th anniversary Sturgis Rally is going to be one for the record books. Way things have been going, Sturgis might be the lone holdout in a rally-less summer. This makes the 2020 Legends Ride painting by gifted artist Darren McKeag even more collectible.
A bidding fury’s sure to break out when this beauty goes up for auction Monday, August 10, at the 13th Annual Legends Ride. Doesn’t get much cooler than two old school characters on a Shovel and a Pan rolling by Mount Rushmore on their way to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride. The colors pop, and thanks to their vibrancy you can almost feel the rumble of their engines and sense that the riders are boogieing along. The painting’s chock full of American imagery - famous presidents, the unmistakable Buffalo Chip sign, Sturgis in big, bold letters, and the freedom to ride. The 80th anniversary banner connects the brothers of the open road at the wheels, the timestamp demarcating this painting as one-of-a-kind.
If you’ve ever checked out one of the Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibitions curated by Michael Licther, you’ve probably seen McKeag’s work. He’s been a featured artist several times, and his artwork has adorned everything in the exhibit, from hanging on the walls to custom motorcycle tanks and helmets to beneath people’s skin. Literally, as McKeag is also an accomplished tattoo artist.
Born and raised in Iowa, McKeag’s been an artist almost as long as he’s been able to hold something to draw with. Motorcycles have also been a constant since childhood. As a kid, Darren rode around on the tank of his father’s ’65 Panhead. By the time he was a teen he was already hitting up ‘70s bike shows. He spent six years in the Army and Army Reserve before pursuing art full time. About 10 years ago, he discovered some artwork he did from when he was about 12 or 13 and realized that what he drew then was the same style of art he does today.
"My art has truly come full circle for me, and I understand that this is my path. Drawing, tattooing, and painting art that involves motorbikes, cars and kulture, is my art and what I do daily," said McKeag.
He also said he’s super honored to paint the 80th anniversary piece for the Legends Ride. The 36” X 48” acrylic on canvas original painting is imbued with both McKeag’s roots and the roots of the Sturgis Rally. It goes up for auction in Outlaw Square across from the Historic Franklin Hotel on Monday, August 10, during the 13th annual Legends Ride. To date, the Legends Ride has raised $985,000 for local charities and non-profits like the Black Hills Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame. Maybe the sale of this year’s commemorative painting will push that number over the million-dollar mark!
If you’d like to meet the artist, Darren McKeag will be at the aforementioned Sturgis Motorcycle Museum on Friday, August 7, 8, 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. He will also be a featured guest at the 13th annual Legends Ride.
