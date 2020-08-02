McKeag Original Anchors Charity Auction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 80th anniversary Sturgis Rally is going to be one for the record books. Way things have been going, Sturgis might be the lone holdout in a rally-less summer. This makes the 2020 Legends Ride painting by gifted artist Darren McKeag even more collectible.

A bidding fury’s sure to break out when this beauty goes up for auction Monday, August 10, at the 13th Annual Legends Ride. Doesn’t get much cooler than two old school characters on a Shovel and a Pan rolling by Mount Rushmore on their way to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride. The colors pop, and thanks to their vibrancy you can almost feel the rumble of their engines and sense that the riders are boogieing along. The painting’s chock full of American imagery - famous presidents, the unmistakable Buffalo Chip sign, Sturgis in big, bold letters, and the freedom to ride. The 80th anniversary banner connects the brothers of the open road at the wheels, the timestamp demarcating this painting as one-of-a-kind.

If you’ve ever checked out one of the Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibitions curated by Michael Licther, you’ve probably seen McKeag’s work. He’s been a featured artist several times, and his artwork has adorned everything in the exhibit, from hanging on the walls to custom motorcycle tanks and helmets to beneath people’s skin. Literally, as McKeag is also an accomplished tattoo artist.