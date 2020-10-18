McManus' 6 FGs lift Broncos over Pats in COVID-delayed game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Denver Broncos waited two weeks to finally play again and they were rewarded with their biggest win of the season.

Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams.

"This was definitely a special moment," McManus said.

Sunday's game was originally scheduled for last week but got postponed twice. The delay was caused after multiple Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

New England (2-3) rallied from an 18-3 deficit and nearly pulled off the comeback, but committed three turnovers. This is the first time the Patriots have had a first losing record after five games since the 2001 season.

Drew Lock finished 10 of 24 for 189 yards in his first start since injuring his shoulder in Denver's Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh. He was steady early, but had back-to-back interceptions in the fourth quarter to let the Patriots back into the game.