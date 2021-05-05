McMeel named BHSU Athletic Director

Padriac McMeel has been named Athletic Director at Black Hills State University, according to a news release.
McMeel, who is currently Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas (UAM) at Monticello, Arkansas, will begin his duties at BHSU on June 22.
McMeel successfully oversees the day-to-day operations of the Department of Athletics as well as facilities management at UAM. McMeel has enhanced scholarship funds since he joined the staff in 2018. McMeel’s responsibilities have included financial management, marketing and community partnerships and collaborations. He is also involved with the university’s strategic planning.
BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said that Yellow Jacket athletics is gaining a leader who will build on a tradition of excellence while he continues to move the athletic department forward, creating an enhanced experience for student athletes and fans.
“I welcome our new Athletic Director Padriac McMeel to Black Hills State University,” Nichols said in a statement. “His experience and leadership will bring excitement and support for Yellow Jacket athletics.”
McMeel said that he’s excited to be coming to BHSU.
“I am honored and humbled to join the Black Hills State University family as the Director of Athletics. I want to thank Dr. Nichols, the AD Search Committee, coaches, administrators, donors and especially the student-athletes for their confidence in me serving in this role,” McMeel said in a statement. “A tremendous history and foundation has been laid in BHSU athletics and look forward to arriving in Spearfish to help take Athletics to the next level!"
Previously, McMeel served as the Deputy Director of Athletics at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., as well as serving as the Interim AD for nine months. He also was assistant Athletic Director at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
McMeel earned a master of arts degree in Physical Education in Athletic Administration and a bachelor of applied arts in Sports Studies from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
McMeel replaces Jhett Albers who is retiring this year after more than 20 years at BHSU including 15 years as Athletic Director. The search for a new AD was conducted by Kurt Patberg with Athletics Staffing and Consultants.