McMeel takes over as BHSU Athletics Director

For the first time in 16 years, Black Hills State University has a new Athletics Director.

Padraic McMeel began his tenure heading the Yellow Jacket athletic department Tuesday as long-time Director of Athletics Jhett Albers retired.

"I am delighted to welcome Padraic McMeel to our Yellow Jacket family," said BHSU President Laurie Nichols. "His experience and knowledge of collegiate athletics will be invaluable to BHSU. I also thank Jhett Albers for all he has given to BHSU over these many years and wish him the best in his retirement."

McMeel comes to BHSU from the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he was the Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics from 2018-2021.

"I am excited to be joining the Yellow Jacket family, and eager to get started with athletics," said McMeel. "I'm humbled to be taking over Jhett's role here at BHSU. He has made a lasting impact across campus, and in the Spearfish community during his time here."

Albers has served as Athletics Director for the Yellow Jackets since 2006 after joining the coaching staff at BHSU in 1999 as volleyball coach.