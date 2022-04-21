McNabb siblings highlight 12 Rapid City Stevens signees

Twelve Rapid City Stevens student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in collegiate athletics Wednesday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders represented nine sports and signed to play at 12 colleges and universities in six states.

Two of the athletes, Jayda and Jevon McNabb, signed out of the same family to continue their academic and athletic futures at the next level.

“This is awesome,” Jevon said. “I know Jayda has a really good opportunity to go to Air Force Academy and she earned it. I’m super happy for her and proud of her and just happy we got to share a table together.”

Jevon signed to play football at Dakota State University in Madison and Jayda signed to play women’s basketball at the Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The latter played a major role on Stevens’ State runner-up squads over the last two seasons.

“I thought it was cool to have the coaches talking about us and our parents there,” Jayda said. “It was nice to have us together. We grew up playing sports together and now we’re going off to college to play sports together.”

The McNabb parents, Gregg and Jena, sat alongside Jayda and Jevon as they inked their NLIs. As parents, signing day already signaled a major transition for their family and having a son and daughter sign together amplified their emotion.

“They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” Gregg said. “They are so proud for each other, and as parents that’s what you want to see. They’re siblings, so they fight and complain about whose week it is for dishes, but at the end of the day they are each other's biggest support system.”

The signings also signaled a transition for Gregg and Jena and their strong community at Stevens.

“You develop relationships with these parents,” Jena said. “Not only are you sad about your children going off but these relationships are hard to continue after your kids aren’t playing sports together.”

Jayda leaves for basic training July 8 before enrolling in the Air Force Prep Academy this fall, while Jevon begins his studies at Dakota State this fall with plans to major in exercise science.

Continue reading for further coverage of Stevens' Signing Day.

Justin Juniel, Marquette University (Track and Field)

Juniel wanted a change of pace in his college experience, and decided to run track at Marquette University in Milwaukee. He grew up in Calabasas, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, before his family moved to Rapid City.

“I definitely wanted a change from Rapid and to be somewhere different,” he said. “I love Rapid, but I want to be somewhere with the best opportunity for me. I’m coming from a big city in California, before we moved to South Dakota, so I’m used to the big city and it will be cool to be back.”

The Golden Eagles plan to utilize Juniel in the 60-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter dash, and he hopes to add the 400 to his repertoire.

Academics at Marquette, however, proved the primary factor in his decision, as Juniel plans to major in philosophy with aspirations of a law degree.

“It was the academics for me,” Juniel said. “They have great programs and I hope to go into law school afterwards and they have a law school there.”

Alexus Quigley, University of South Dakota (Track and Field)

Quigley also desires to attend law school after college but decided to stay in-state and run track for the University of South Dakota.

She only decided to pursue college athletics this year after others said her athletic career would end after high school.

“I had people telling me a lot that I wouldn’t go anywhere in college because I wasn’t the best on the team,” Quigley said. “But now that I’m going to compete at such a high level, it feels good and I’m ready to run again.”

Quigley applied to USD as a prospective student and was accepted earlier in the school year before she decided to continue her career as a student-athlete. The Coyotes plan to utilize her skills in the 100, 200 and possibly the 400, while she studies law.

Tanner Lunders, South Dakota State University (Track and Field)

Lunders also decided to remain in-state and signed to run track for South Dakota State University. For him, signing day lifted a weight off of his shoulders.

“It’s a lot of stress relief,” Lunders said. “It was a lot of pressure because I didn’t want to make the wrong decision and wanted to make the right one for my future. Now I’m really happy and stress free.”

The environment within the track and field program in Brookings ultimately led Lunders to become a Jackrabbit. He plans to study pre-chiropractic medicine at SDSU.

“Not only did the coaches and athletes really bring me in on the visit, but the facilities are amazing,” Lunders said. “It’s overall a great community and a great family.”

Tiffany Fuhrmann, Rocky Mountain College (Volleyball)

Fuhrmann decided to take her talents out of state to Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.

“It feels great,” Fuhrmann said. “It was really stressful, especially in the beginning because I didn’t know what I was doing. I finally got a hold of the reins and now I’m set for the rest of my career.”

The small-school appeal and small class sizes at Rocky Mountain ultimately led Fuhrmann to the school. She credited her coaches at Stevens for helping her through the recruiting process and preparing her for the next level.

Jaden Haefs, Dakota Wesleyan University (Basketball)

Jaden Haefs signed his NLI to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Stevens played at the Tigers’ home venue, the Corn Palace, twice this season, which helped Haefs decide on continuing his career at Dakota Wesleyan.

“We played Mitchell earlier this year at the Corn Palace and I instantly fell in love with the gym,” Haefs said. “I’ve only heard great things about the college, so I’m excited to go there.”

In that game, the Raiders upset the No. 4 Kernels on a 3-point shot at the buzzer by Haefs.

“That was wonderful timing,” Haefs said. “That was the game that my (new assistant) coach Terrell (Newton) came to watch me. It was the best shooting performance I had all year and it’s the place for me.”

Haefs plans to study pre-physical therapy at Dakota Wesleyan this fall.

Bresha Keegan, Black Hills State University (Soccer)

Keegan signed to play women’s soccer at Black Hills State University and became the first in her family to continue in athletics beyond high school.

“It’s a really big honor to go on and play a college sport,” she said. “It’s a good school in Division II and is a big opportunity for me. I’m the first in my family to go play a sport in college.”

Keegan played club soccer for Yellow Jackets head coach Andrew Conniff for the Black Hills Rapids.

“I wanted to be closer to my family,” Keegan said. “I’ve known the coach for a long time because he coached me in club. I love the way he plays, he’s super supportive and I just have that connection with him.”

As a Freshman she earned SDHSAA Second-Team All-State before earning a First-Team All-State nod as a sophomore. She garnered First-Team All-State honors again as a junior and played in the State All-Star game this past season.

Keegan plans to study either applied health sciences or psychology and criminal justice.

Gavin Skinner, Chadron State College (Football)

Skinner signed to continue his football career at Chadron State University in Chadron, Nebraska.

The drive of the Eagles’ coaching staff encouraged him to continue his career under their direction.

“I’d say (what drew me in) was the hard work,” Skinner said. “At the camps I went to, the coaches were incredibly intense. I knew that in order to make myself better I needed coaches that would push me, so when they gave me the chance there was no question.”

Skinner plans to study business or criminal justice at Chadron State.

Jakob Cadwallader, Nebraska Wesleyan University (Golf)

Cadwallader signed with Nebraska Wesleyan University to play golf.

“I feel great,” Cadwallader said. “I’m ready to move on and start putting the real work in.”

While he’s eager to continue his career with the Prairie Wolves, Cadwallader still has unfinished business to attend to this season.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I’m gearing up for the end of school and I still have all of this stuff to do.”

Cadwallader plans to major in pre-medicine at Nebraska Wesleyan this fall.

Riley Benson, Dickinson State University (Wrestling)

Benson signed to continue his wrestling career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

“I just really liked the team and the atmosphere,” Benson said. “Everything seemed nice.”

Benson earned Best of the West honors this season after a first place at State and in Region 4A with wins over a formidable rival in Central’s Landin Winter. The senior edged Winter 3-1 in a decision victory at State. Benson recorded a 43-5 record on the season.

He plans to major in business this fall.

Jack Schoenhard, Northern State University (Wrestling)

Schoenhard signed to continue his wrestling career at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

“I liked the atmosphere,” he said. “I also wanted to focus on academics and once I figured out where I wanted to go academically, I wanted to wrestle there.”

Schoenhard earned Best of the West honors this season after he compiled a 46-6 overall record this season, on his way to a second place finish at State. Schoenhard also claimed a Region 4A championship.

He plans to study biology at Northern this fall.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.