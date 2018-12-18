A Meade County corrections officer was fired Monday after writing a racist Facebook post about Native Americans on Facebook, Sgt. Caleb Deyo of the Meade County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.
Grant Messner wrote, "How about this let's get rid of the Lakota Nation Invitational y'all prairie n***** can't get along it happens every year," on Facebook.
Deyo said the Sheriff's Office was made aware of the post and fired Messner "as a result" of the "inappropriate comment."
He said he's not sure how long Messner had worked in the Meade County Jail.
A Facebook message to Messner, and a voice mail to Sheriff Ron Merwin, were not returned by press time.