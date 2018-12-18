Try 1 month for 99¢

A Meade County corrections officer was fired Monday after writing a racist Facebook post about Native Americans on Facebook, Sgt. Caleb Deyo of the Meade County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday. 

Grant Messner wrote, "How about this let's get rid of the Lakota Nation Invitational y'all prairie n***** can't get along it happens every year," on Facebook. 

Deyo said the Sheriff's Office was made aware of the post and fired Messner "as a result" of the "inappropriate comment."

He said he's not sure how long Messner had worked in the Meade County Jail.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A Facebook message to Messner, and a voice mail to Sheriff Ron Merwin, were not returned by press time. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
2
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags