Meade County crash claims life of 26-year old
alert top story

Meade County crash claims life of 26-year old

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A 26-year-old man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Union Center in Meade County.

The names of the two drivers are not yet being released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

A 1998 Honda Civic was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it crossed the center line and into the path of a 1996 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer pulling an empty gravel trailer. The two vehicles collided.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 57-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Amazon is being destroyed at record rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News