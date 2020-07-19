Meade County crash claims life of 26-year old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Union Center in Meade County.

The names of the two drivers are not yet being released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

A 1998 Honda Civic was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it crossed the center line and into the path of a 1996 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer pulling an empty gravel trailer. The two vehicles collided.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 57-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

