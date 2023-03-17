A Meade County man was arrested after he allegedly called 911 saying he shot a dog on his property in the Eagle Ranch Road area north of Ellsworth Air Force Base and Box Elder.
Richard Greenman was arrested for allegedly killing another's animal, a class one misdemeanor. Greenman owns a chicken farm on Eagle Ranch Road.
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said it's responded to 33 calls for service regarding dogs at large in that area, but "reminds everyone that killing or shooting another’s animal is illegal."
