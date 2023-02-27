The Meade County Sheriff's Office removed horses and other livestock from a Box Elder animal refuge on Friday after an investigation into abuse and neglect of several animals.

The sheriff's office released a statement Monday that said the refuge's owner, Tamara Lile, was cited on Feb. 17 under a South Dakota statute regarding allowing animals to suffer. According to MCSO, a plan of care was put in place at that time.

When officers returned Friday, the animals "were still not being taken care of, even though resources were available at the property to take care of the animals." The remaining horses and donkeys were removed at that time.

The Charm Farm Refuge, located on Eagle Ranch Road, posted on Facebook Monday morning claiming that the animals were stolen by trespassers. The photos clearly identify law enforcement and refer to them as "horse thieves."

The case remains under investigation. The Meade County Sheriff's Office said the citation is an allegation and charges are pending.