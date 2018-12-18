A Meade County volunteer and corrections officer was fired Monday after writing a racist Facebook post about Native Americans on Facebook, Sgt. Caleb Deyo of the Meade County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.
Grant Messner wrote, "How about this let's get rid of the Lakota Nation Invitational y'all prairie n***** can't get along it happens every year," on Facebook.
Messner was fired because he broke a policy that bars staff from making social media comments that would reflect badly on the the sheriff's office or the county, Sheriff Ron Merwin said on Wednesday.
"We definitely don't condone that kind of activity and we definitely don't feel that way," he said of Messner's comment.
Merwin said Messner is in his mid-20s and volunteered about three times a week at the jail for about three years.
He said Messner was occasionally paid when the jail needed more help, such as during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Messner is listed as a paid, part-time corrections officer in the Jan. 3, 2017 minutes of the Meade County Commission.
Merwin said while he doesn't condone Messner's comment, there's "a lot more to the story" since Messner has a behavioral disability and likely didn't realize the impact his comment would have. He said Messner is a "good guy" who isn't racist and has Native American friends and co-workers.
"He feels really, really bad" about what he wrote, Merwin said.
A Facebook message to Messner was not returned.