Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

Supporters of the measures will need to gather thousands of signatures to get a pair of items on the November 2022 general election ballot. Both proposals, which are sponsored by former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rick Weiland, aim to make Medicaid health insurance available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level, which is currently about $17,000 for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.

Weiland emphasized that he hopes to build a bipartisan coalition around the issue. South Dakota is one of 13 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act.

Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, favored expansion, but he abandoned the proposal after President Donald Trump's election. As Republican-held legislatures have resisted making more people eligible for the social program, advocates have turned to ballot measures. Earlier this month, Oklahoma voters became the first to pass a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid.