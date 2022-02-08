Medical experts to answer public's COVID-19 questions

After two years of being in the COVID-19 pandemic, people have questions about vaccines, boosters, variants and how the disease is transmitted from person to person. Local medical experts will be participating in a free online COVID-19 educational forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. The event will be held on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to those who are pre-registered by 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Go to eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-panel-discussion-registration-250297876687 to pre-register.

The West River Area Health Education Center in collaboration with the West River Health Science Center is presenting this educational event for the public. A panel of local and state medical professionals and leaders will help answer the questions. The panel will be moderated for the first half of the event, and then those attending online will have opportunities to ask the experts questions.

“This will provide information to dispel myths, understand the science behind the vaccines, treatment options, how to stay protected, what local providers have seen in practice and long-term care facilities (and more),” said Stephanie Mayfield, director of West River Area Health Education Center.

The panel members will be:

Emily Leech, director of Laboratory Services, Monument Health;

Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, South Dakota Department of Health;

Dr. Victor Huber, research professor in Virology, University of South Dakota;

Dr. Eric Fausch, family medicine physician, Rapid City Medical Center;

Dr. Douglas Lehmann, medical director, Community Health Center of the Black Hills;

Dr. Brandi Tackett, director of Clinical Innovations, Monument Health;

Kyle Richards, senior director, Rapid City Good Samaritan Facilities.

For more information about this event, contact event organizer Ana Fox, 605-718-4341 or ana.fox@bhsu.edu, or Stephanie Mayfield, 605-718-4077 or stephanie.mayfield@bhsu.edu.

