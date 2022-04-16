Meet the Marshals: New team features uniquely diverse roster

Athletes from across the nation packed up and moved to the Black Hills for the inaugural season of the Rapid City Marshals.

For some of the players, this year marks their first in professional football, while others paid their dues in semi-professional ranks or in other indoor football leagues. The diverse team shares a couple of things though: a new home in the City of President, and a love for football.

Head coach Dante Dudley, who played two years of semi-pro ball and seven seasons of indoor football, including a one-year stint for the Rapid City Flying Aces, likes the vibe of his locker room.

“I’m honestly just surprised we haven’t had any major issues,” Dudley said. “Guys seem to get along, or they find the vibe that’s right for them. It’s been an amazing experience. They're all good guys, they’re in the community and want to do what’s right in the city to help us grow this organization.”

The Marshals feature a unique mix of diversity, including having a female kicker.

Melissa Strother spent several years as a trainer at San Diego State University, and in her free time played women’s football. Eventually, she quit her full-time job to start a business and focus on athletics.

“I played in the Women’s Football Alliance and Women’s National Football Conference while I was at San Diego State,” Strother said. “I’d work about 15 hours and then practice from 7-10 p.m. at night.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Strother to reevaluate after the WFNC canceled the 2020 season. At that point, she decided to try her hand at men’s professional football.

She then learned about the Champions Indoor Football League, and sent film of her kicking to the Marshals.

“After contacting a bunch of different teams, trying to get my foot in the door, (general manager Dan Maciejczak) said ‘Look, I don’t really care that you’re a female, we need a kicker and you’re the best film we’ve got so far’,” Strother said.

Maciejczak followed up and asked for more tape of Strother’s kicking, and pulled the trigger to sign her.

“So he asked me for a few more clips and said, ‘We want you here, we want you to kick and we want to win,'” Strother said. “Of all the coaches I talked to, he was the one who said ‘We don’t care that you’re a female, we’re here to work and we’re here to win.’ For me that was a big priority.”

Strother enjoys writing in her spare time and has already published six books. Her current project is a memoir about her journey from being a Division I trainer to playing indoor football with the Marshals.

“I’m doing it as we go, which is an interesting way to write that I haven’t done before,” Strother said. “But I’m enjoying it, and being out here focusing on football instead of working 15 hours a day has been really good for me mentally and physically.”

Antwan Smith started playing football at eight years old, and playing for the Marshals is another stop on a long journey in the sport.

The defensive back played at four colleges in five years and finished at Dickinson State in North Dakota. The Marshals are Smith’s fifth indoor football team and second in the CIF.

“(Indoor football) is a faster paced game and I like the fact I can move around a lot and still make plays like I was outside,” Smith said.

The Washington D.C. native leads Rapid City in tackles with 15, and intercepted a pass in last week’s game against Sioux City. The biggest adjustment for Smith to Rapid City has been the unpredictable weather.

“The wind is pretty bad here," he said. "It gets cold back home, but not as cold as here."

Marshals center John Lancaster played one year of college football at Frostburg State University in Maryland before his love for the game shifted to a love of academics.

“I wanted to seek other ventures, and retired at the beginning of the season to pursue my economics degree, and fell in love with that,” Lancaster said. “I wanted to be a professor and got into Texas Tech University's Free Market Institute.”

He served as a research assistant at the Free Market Institute while working towards a Ph.D. Lancaster’s research included applied microeconomics, Austrian economics, developmental economics, economic history and political economy, but circumstances and a lack of academic freedom brought him back home to Maryland.

“So I started doing some independent writing but money wasn’t abundant and I said, 'I’m still young,' so I started back my athletic career and that led me to the Rapid City Marshals,” he said.

Lancaster enjoys the slower pace of life in Rapid City, and pointed out the late night blinking stop lights as an example. All in all, he feels at home with the Marshals.

“It’s been awesome,” Lancaster said. “We have a great group of individuals, coaches and amazing fans, probably bar none the best fans I’ve ever played for. They really care about the team. The city has been very welcoming and I’m very glad to play in Rapid City.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.