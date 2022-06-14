Meet the Sasquatch: 2022 team coming together after tumultuous offseason

Last season, the Spearfish Sasquatch enjoyed a season full of success despite the volatility that endured behind the scenes within the Expedition League.

The Sasquatch finished as the runner-up in the league season after earning a 46-22 record in the regular season and winning their division championship.

After the year, the team announced the move to a newly-formed league, the Independence Baseball League, as a charter member with six other teams that played in the Expedition League last season. Those seven joined three expansion teams and a partial member, the Nebraska Prospects, to keep collegiate summer ball thriving in the Great Plains.

The decision to start a new governing body created obstacles, but Sasquatch owner and general manager Eric Schmidt said the transition is paying off.

“It’s definitely had its challenges, but we’ve come through it on the better side of things. We are well-versed in what we are doing here,” Schmidt said. “We just had to change a few lugnuts. We weren’t reinventing the wheel, so it’s really just business as usual.”

Schmidt and the Sasquatch front office ran across another major hurdle with less than two months until Opening Day when head coach Jarrod Molnaa resigned.

“It was definitely under the gun,” Schmidt said. “Honestly, I put it out there and had about 35 applicants within 24 hours. We narrowed that down to a few applicants and Shane stood out right from the get-go as somebody I wanted to bring on.”

Shane Gardner currently serves as the head coach at Trinity International University, an NAIA institution in Deerfield, Illinois. Before taking the helm there, he coached at Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee and led the Tigers to four straight NCCAA World Series appearances and multiple top-10 finishes.

Gardner reached another milestone this season when he won his 250th game as a college skipper.

“He had a lot of success as a junior college coach and has over 250 wins at the college level,” Schmidt said. “He’s at Trinity International University right now, and just brought that maturity level I was looking for to run the field.”

Schmidt said Gardner's resume jumped off the page and brought a certain level of balance to the Sasquatch.

“I think you have to have somebody that’s used to this age group and has experience with it,” Schmidt said. “They all have different needs and wants, and we have to juggle what their coaches back home want for them this summer. We need somebody who can speak that language.”

Schmidt also made sure to highlight all of the reasons that residents of the Black Hills should swing up to Black Hills Energy Stadium and check out a game this summer.

“It’s about more than the baseball on the field,” Schmidt said. “It’s about what we bring night after night with themes, promotions, fireworks shows, bobblehead nights and the mascot. It’s really that fan-friendly and family-friendly environment that we try to put out every night.”

A host of fans packed into the ballpark on Saturday night to watch the Sasquatch square off with the Prospects. The enthusiastic bunch filled the stadium with chants despite a 6-2 loss to the squad from Nebraska.

“It’s really been awesome to get the fans back behind us,” Schmidt said. “We had such a great year last year and they are just clamoring to see what we have this year. We’ve got a new group of guys, new coaching staff and a lot of turnover. We are still feeling each other out and our record kind of reflects that right now, but I know there are positive things ahead.”

This year’s team features players who hail from across the country in all levels of college baseball and even one recent high school graduate.

A handful of Sasquatch returned to Spearfish for a second season and others picked up a wood bat for the first time since beginning their college careers.

Ryan Bachman (Rapid City)

Ryan Bachman played for Post 22 as a high schooler and just finished his second season for Division II Minnesota State University.

Last season, he joined the Sasquatch as a temporary player and quickly transitioned to an everyday player down the stretch.

“I started off playing well and stuck around for the whole summer,” Bachman said. “I guess I realized how fun it was to play up here close to home, and it’s the best place to be right now. It’s great summer baseball, it’s close to home and it’s a good spot.”

The infielder enjoyed growing on the field and with his newfound teammates in Spearfish. He also thrived thanks to the proximity to his family and regular training hub at Benson Sports Training.

“The biggest part though is meeting guys from all over the country,” Bachman said. “I still keep in touch with a lot of guys from last year and I want to do the same thing this year. We are going to be friends for a long time, stay in touch, watch each other's seasons and it’s great.”

Bachman said it’s challenging to grow as a team in such a short time frame and getting adjusted to the wooden bats, but he loves the experience of playing every day with a diverse cast of characters.

His main goal this summer season is to try and hit for more power and continue to grow as a defender.

“I’ve already been able to do that and drive the ball a little bit more and slug a little more,” Bachman said. “I’d like to drive it out of the ballpark more but I’ll just keep trying to hit it on the barrel and play good defense too.”

The Rapid City native said he’s watched a lot of Hardhats games online during his free time and that he gets back to Fitzgerald Stadium to catch live games and workout with the team as often as his schedule allows.

Gabe Springer (Boulder, Colorado)

Gabe Springer graduated from high school in Boulder, Colorado last month before he packed his bags and headed up to Spearfish.

“I’m really excited to be out here,” Springer said. “It’s just really cool to play with guys from all over the country and meet so many new people and create bonds that will hopefully last a while.”

The lifelong shortstop and Stanford commit took the opportunity to play with the Sasquatch to ready him for the grind of playing at one of the country’s premier Division I programs.

“I’ve played shortstop my whole life,” Springer said. “I’m up here to get used to new positions, like third and in the outfield. I also want to get reps against better pitching than I’ve seen in Colorado.”

Springer said he’s watched most of this season’s NCAA Tournament. On Monday afternoon, the Cardinals punched their ticket to the College World Series for the second straight season.

The berth to Omaha brought Stanford’s total up to 18 appearances on college baseball’s biggest stage, but one thing Springer's looking forward to most this fall is the fair weather in Palo Alto, California.

“Especially coming from Colorado where it’s cold a lot of the time,” Springer said. “It’s warm year-round there and I can’t wait for it.”

Gage Kracht (Belle Fourche)

Gage Kracht grew up in Belle Fourche, just a few miles from the home of the Sasquatch, where he played legion ball for Post 32.

This spring he emailed Schmidt in hopes of earning a spot on the Spearfish roster, and jumped on the opportunity to join the team.

“I love it,” Kracht said. “I have local people coming over and cheering me on, it’s awesome. This organization is great. It’s awesome to meet all of these guys from California, Washington, Illinois, Colorado and all around. It’s like playing on an all-star team.”

Kracht just wrapped up his freshman year on the diamond for Mesabi Range College, a junior college in Virginia, Minnesota. The former Bronc is a two-way utility player and hopes he can fill in wherever the Sasquatch need him.

“I’m trying to get up to 90 mph on my fastball and hopefully I get a little bit more power (at the plate),” Kracht said. “I can poke a few balls out there but I want to get more solid contact and work on my timing and barrel control.”

In his spare time, Kracht catches Post 32 games and loves the community support from Belle Fourche he sees in the stands every night. He also made sure to plug one of his former teammates that may one day join the Sasquatch roster.

“It’s amazing to have people up here from Belle,” Kracht said. “I know for a fact one of my buddies, Evan Vissia, is going to be up here too and playing with me in a couple of years. He’s a solid player, a junior and I wouldn’t take it for granted that he’s better than me right now. It’s awesome seeing the community come up and support.”

The Sasquatch return to action Wednesday at Canyon County in Caldwell, Idaho for Game 1 of a five-game series.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

