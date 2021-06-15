Melvin Gordon III showing off new physique, hairdo, attitude

With Lindsay signing with Houston, Gordon returns as the incumbent starter determined to make the most of his second season in orange and navy.

Gordon, who is due about $7 million in salary and bonus this season, said he "went back to his roots with everything opening back up" to get himself physically ready for the 2021 season.

"I know what I need to do to come out here and be special," Gordon said. "... Just because I haven't been here don't mean I haven't been working. I grind. That's what I do. I've prided myself on that since I was at Wisconsin and I'm going to continue to work hard as if I'm a free agent."

Gordon also ditched the dreadlocks since he last suited up for the Broncos.

"Bo Jackson's been trying to get me to cut my hair for a while. So, I know he's somewhere smiling," Gordon said. "But I just wanted some change, man. I just felt it was time. I've been wanting to cut it for a couple of years now. I was just kind of nervous, kind of scared to."

Not everyone's a fan of his new 'do.

"My dad was (ticked) at me. He literally told me, 'You'll lose the power of Flash if you cut your hair,'" Gordon said with a laugh. "He's a little (ticked). But it's not the hair, man, it's the talent."