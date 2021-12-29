'Men With Plants' calendar to benefit Youth and Family Services’ gardens

A local photographer and a team of men with plants want to help Youth and Family Services’ gardens grow in 2022.

Michal Kipp of Rapid City has created a calendar, “Men With Plants,” that features images of Black Hills area men posing surrounded by houseplants, roses, cactus and more. Kipp is donating profits from calendar sales to the Youth and Family Services garden program.

YFS installed a raised-bed garden this summer at its East Adams Street playground. The garden is used by children from the Child Development Center program and girls ages 6 through 11 in the Girls Inc. program. The raised-bed garden gives kids hands-on lessons in gardening, and they take garden education courses.

YFS also operates Fullerton Farm in Box Elder. The farm is an outdoor education center designed to teach youths about the benefits of nutritious food and wellness, while encouraging children to eat vegetables they get to help grow.

“My friend Gabbi (DeMarce, YFS garden educator) started working for YFS and she had asked for volunteers to come out (to Fullerton Farm). I went out to help and I really liked, and I’m super into gardening. I love community gardens,” Kipp said “Growing your own food, that’s important to me. I feel like home-grown food tastes better. It’s become an addition for sure.”

The idea for the “Men With Plants” calendar blossomed out of a shared hobby. The male models are friends of Kipp’s who are enthusiastic plant and garden hobbyists. Kipp said her own love of plants developed during the years she worked as a floral designer at Jolly Lane Floral.

The photo sessions for “Men With Plants” were a welcome distraction during a challenging year, Kipp said, and the calendar took about six months to photograph. Jolly Lane Greenhouse served as the setting for the May and December photo shoots, while Reptile Gardens was the backdrop for the calendar’s cover photo. Because the models are such avid plant lovers, many other pictures were taken at people’s homes.

“There’s one house I used that had 130 houseplants. It wasn’t hard to find (places to take) pictures,” Kipp said.

Black Hills Mushrooms’ crops are showcased in the September photo, where a model’s head is surrounded by mushrooms of varying shapes and colors.

“We got all kinds of mushrooms for that photo, and then we ate them all, which was delicious,” Kipp said.

For Kipp, the calendar is a chance to support a pastime she loves and to give back to an organization that benefited her. Growing up, she was a Girls Club member and participated in YFS programs.

“It’s a really cool place for kids, and the calendar’s fun,” Kipp said.

“The models love it, and I’ve also had four of their moms reach out and buy calendars, and their girlfriends too,” she said.

With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, the calendar has the unexpected benefit of serving as a matchmaker. Kipp believes one of the models has a girlfriend as a result of posing for the calendar. Every time Kipp posts a photo on Instagram from her calendar shoots, she said she gets messages from women asking about the men.

“Men With Plants” costs $25 and can be purchased through Kipp’s Etsy store, etsy.com/shop/SmashedTomatoes, or Kipp will take orders directly. Contact her at michalkippphotography@gmail.com or message her through her Instagram account, @smashed_tomatoes.

