Mentorship chapter focusing on Lakota culture debuts in north Rapid City

A nonprofit designed to mentor children through some of their most formative years by following the Lakota way of life launched Friday with the support of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that pairs children with paid, professional mentors, opened a chapter in Rapid City. Friends of the Children-He Sapa officially opened with a ceremony Friday afternoon in north Rapid City on East North Street, where the chapter will share facilities with Oaye Luta Okolakiciye, an existing Lakota-based nonprofit that focuses on supporting those with substance abuse issues.

“Our children are our future. We consider them sacred. They carry the future with them, so part of that is us supporting them and being the kind of support system that they need,” said Lila Mehlhaff, board chair of the He Sapa chapter. “The fact that Friends of the Children intervene very early in their lives, I think is tremendously important as well.”

Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President Alicia Mousseau spoke at the event and signed the tribal resolution supporting the chapter and a future chapter on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Notable people in attendance at the event included Terri Sorensen, the national CEO of Friends of the Children, who is from Rapid City. She grew teary-eyed when she spoke about the chapter opening in her hometown. Duncan Campbell, founder of Friends of the Children, traveled from Portland, Oregon for the signing ceremony.

Three OST council members also attended the ceremony: Gerald Cournoyer, Wendell Youngman Jr. and Julian Spotted Bear. State Sen. Red Dawn Foster also attended the event.

"It makes my heart so happy," Foster said. "As a legislator, it is difficult to sit there and listen to the numbers and the statistics that come through the Social Services and the Department of Human Services and to know that we are such a small portion of this state population, but we represent high numbers in the foster care system — unbelievable numbers, and that those are our relatives. Those are our babies."

According to South Dakota Department of Social Services 2020 numbers, Native American children make up 12.4% of children in the state and account for 52.8% of children in foster care.

A board has been formed for the chapter to include Board Chair Lila Mehlhaff of Rapid City; Vice Chair Gene Tyon of Oaye Luta Okolakiciye and Board Member Tasha R. Fridia of Friends of the Children - National.

The chapter is seeking to hire two full-time "relatives" to take on mentorship of 16 children starting at ages 4 to 6 and continuing until they graduate from high school.

Executive Director Valeriah Big Eagle said the organization is looking to hire people who are educated or have experience working with children as well as bring cultural understanding to the table. The Rapid City chapter is designed to follow the Lakota way of life and include naming ceremonies, making of relatives, coming of age ceremonies and healing camps.

Friends of the Children normally calls their mentors friends, but Big Eagle explained that word relative better encompassed the values the Rapid City chapter is based on.

“What I'm looking for is someone who has that cultural awareness or understanding that cultural grounding so that they serve in that capacity being a cultural adviser,” Big Eagle said. “For us, professional, salaried mentor, we don’t like using that term. That’s a western way of looking at it. To us, we’re saying relatives.”

Although the program is designed to cater to Native American children, Big Eagle said they intend to be inclusive, and non-Native people interested in the Lakota way of life won't be excluded.