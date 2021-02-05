Mesa gets a sweep of Mines basketball

For the first three quarters, the shot was there for the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team

The final quarter, however, the made baskets were AWOL and Mines lost a seven-point lead and fell to the Mavericks 61-57 Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.

Mines led for much of the first three quarters, shooting 50 percent from the field. But the Hardrockers hit just 1-of-11 field goals and missed all five of its 3-pointers in the fourth, and Mesa took advantage.

The Hardrockers' problems started when their defense dictated their offense, Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. Mesa had a commanding 40-23 rebounding edge and had 16 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-half points.

"In that fourth quarter and the whole game, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds," she said. "That is really deflating when you play great defense but give up the O-board. I think that affected us on offense as we played a little tighter."

Going into the fourth, the Hardrockers were 19-of-38 from the field and had hit 7-of-15 3-pointers. Junior Ryan Weiss led the way with 20 points through three. That all changed in the fourth.