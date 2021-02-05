Mesa gets a sweep of Mines basketball

For the first three quarters, the shot was there for the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team
The final quarter, however, the made baskets were AWOL and Mines lost a seven-point lead and fell to the Mavericks 61-57 Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
Mines led for much of the first three quarters, shooting 50 percent from the field. But the Hardrockers hit just 1-of-11 field goals and missed all five of its 3-pointers in the fourth, and Mesa took advantage.
The Hardrockers' problems started when their defense dictated their offense, Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. Mesa had a commanding 40-23 rebounding edge and had 16 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-half points.
"In that fourth quarter and the whole game, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds," she said. "That is really deflating when you play great defense but give up the O-board. I think that affected us on offense as we played a little tighter."
Going into the fourth, the Hardrockers were 19-of-38 from the field and had hit 7-of-15 3-pointers. Junior Ryan Weiss led the way with 20 points through three. That all changed in the fourth.
"They were all over her (Weiss) for the entire game and we were still able to find ways to score, still getting some good looks in that fourth quarter," Jacobson said. "It's learning, and that's what we talked about too, this was a learning experience, finding a way to make it work."
The Hardrockers came out strong, racing to a quick 7-0 lead going up 12-3 on a 3-pointer by senior Michaela Shaklee and two free throws by Weiss.
A 3-ponter by Weiss and three points by junior Makenna Bodette put Mines up 20-11 at the end of one quarter.
The Hardrockers stayed in front in the second quarter, although Mesa chipped away and tied the game at 30-30 as Mines went scoreless for nearly four minutes. Weiss's 3-pointer put the 'Rockers back in front and Mesa closed with a last-second basket by Monica Brooks to make it 33-32 at halftime.
The Mavericks took their first lead on the first points of the second half by Kelsey Siemons, but Mines answered on a 3-pointer by Weiss, while Bodette came off the bench to score seven points, including a late 3-pointer, as the Hardrockers took a 51-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mines, however, could never get anything going offensively in the fourth, although they still regained the lead at 55-53 with 3:28 to play on a basket by Weiss and two free throws by sophomore Naomi Hildago.
But Mesa came back and took a 59-55 lead on two baskets by Kylyn Rigsby with two minutes to play.
Mines finally broke a three-minute scoreless drought on two free throws by Anna Combalia with 17 seconds, to make it 59-57, but Mesa got one free throw Natalie Bartle with 10 seconds remaining.
Mines couldn't get a shot off in an attempt to tie the game as Weiss was called for traveling as she stepped back for a 3-point attempt with 6 seconds remaining.
Bartle hit 1-2 again from the line for an important four-point lead. The Hardrockers attempted a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that was off the mark.
"I told them that was some of the best defenses that we have played all year, but we have to finish our defense to get the ball, and we can't get out-rebounded like that against anybody, but especially against teams that are on top of the conference like Mesa," Jacobson said.
Weiss finished with 22 points, followed by Hildago and Bodette with 10 points each.
Mesa, 11-4, was paced by Bartle's 17 points. The Mavericks were 23-of-60 from the field and hit just 3-of-21 3-pointers and 12-of-18 from the line.
Mines, 7-7 overall and 7-6 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, comes right back Saturday at 5 p.m. to face Westminster.
"The nice thing about having multiple games in one week is you don't get to spend too long feeling sorry about one game, you have to move on and focus on the next one," Jacobson said. "We have an opportunity (Saturday) to get right back after it."