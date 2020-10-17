Mesa pours it on to thump Jackets

"It was the second week in a row that we came out with good energy, good focus, the operation was clean which led to an early score and an early lead," Josh Breske said after his first home game as BHSU head coach. "I don't know what is going on with our guys as far as if we have a mental letdown when we get up. I'm not seeing that and I am not hearing that when I am on the sideline."

Mesa took a two-touchdown lead with just 11 seconds remaining in the half when Herberg fumbled on 4th and inches and recovered his own miscue in the end zone for the score. The scoring drive was set up by three Herberg passes to Jacob Whitmer for 65 yards.

"You take away a fumble in the end zone at the end of the first half that they recovered and it would have been a 14-7 game at halftime," Breske said. "Regardless, at 21-7 no one should be hanging their heads as we were getting the ball to start the second half, and no one was. Then we came out and threw a pick-6 right away."

The Mavericks seized on the Yellow Jackets mistakes early in the third as Mitchell stepped in front of an Eben pass and raced it home for a 39-yard pick 6, putting Mesa up 28-7 33 seconds into the second half.