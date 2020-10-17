Mesa pours it on to thump Jackets

SPEARFISH -- The Black Hills State University football team's early-game momentum was again impressive but fleeting.
For the second straight week, the Yellow Jackets scored first, but on Saturday it was all Colorado Mesa University from that point on and then some en route to a 56-7 win over the Jackets Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Colorado Mesa, which opened with a 10-7 overtime win over Chadron State, got going against the Yellow Jackets with 549 yards of total offense, including 414 on the ground.
There were a lot of fireworks early in the snow, as the Yellow Jackets got a big break when the center snap went over Mesa quarterback Gavin Herberg’s head and BHSU sophomore linebacker Ryder Blair recovered on the Maverick 43-yard line.
Eight plays later BHSU sophomore quarterback Chance Eben hit sophomore wide receiver Hasaan Williams in the right side of the field and he ran it in from 29 yards out for a quick 7-0 Jacket lead.
Black Hills State’s momentum was short-lived as one play into the next possession, Mesa running back Jesse Rodriguez burst right up the middle and raced untouched for a 72-yard touchdown run.
Mesa then took advantage of a BH turnover when a tipped Eben pass was picked off by Damar’ren Mitchell, giving the Mavericks good field position. Mesa running back D’aris McMillan capped a 47-yard drive on an 8-yard TD run to give the Mavs a 14-7 lead with 8:46 remaining in the first.
"It was the second week in a row that we came out with good energy, good focus, the operation was clean which led to an early score and an early lead," Josh Breske said after his first home game as BHSU head coach. "I don't know what is going on with our guys as far as if we have a mental letdown when we get up. I'm not seeing that and I am not hearing that when I am on the sideline."
Mesa took a two-touchdown lead with just 11 seconds remaining in the half when Herberg fumbled on 4th and inches and recovered his own miscue in the end zone for the score. The scoring drive was set up by three Herberg passes to Jacob Whitmer for 65 yards.
"You take away a fumble in the end zone at the end of the first half that they recovered and it would have been a 14-7 game at halftime," Breske said. "Regardless, at 21-7 no one should be hanging their heads as we were getting the ball to start the second half, and no one was. Then we came out and threw a pick-6 right away."
The Mavericks seized on the Yellow Jackets mistakes early in the third as Mitchell stepped in front of an Eben pass and raced it home for a 39-yard pick 6, putting Mesa up 28-7 33 seconds into the second half.
The Mavericks were in total control and added a 3-yard TD run midway through the third by Isaac Salazar, capping an 11-play, 70 yard drive that was highlighted by an 11-yard pass from Herberg to Rodriguez on 4th and 6.
The Jackets had a couple of drives inside Mesa territory in the third, but sophomore placekicker Sean Dorney, subbing for an injured Jacob Parks, missed a 37-yard field goal and BHSU also lost the ball on downs on the Mesa 37.
CMU took advantage and three big runs by Rodriguez put the Mavericks in scoring position, before early in the fourth McMillan scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run.
The Mavericks added another score with 9:17 remaining on an 11-yard pass from Henberg to Josh Bitz, making it 49-7.
Black Hills State put together another drive late, this time by junior Tyler Hammons, the Jackets third quarterback of the game. But once again, BHSU turned the ball over on downs on the Mesa 19-yard line.
Mesa State closed the scoring with 1:26 to play on a 14-yard TD pass from reserve quarterback Aaron Howard to BJ Brown.
Rodriguez had a big game with 158 net yards rushing, while Herberg added 87 yards and McMillan 84 yards. The Mavericks averaged 6.6 yards per carry.
"A lot of times we had a guy at the ball carrier, we just failed to bring the ball carrier down to the ground," Breske said. "A lot of missed tackles, far too many missed tackles."
Herberg was also 10-of-20 passing for 143 yards.
For the Yellow Jackets, Eben was 10-of-18 passing for 140 yards and two interceptions, while Hammons was 5-of-12 for 43 yards and junior Riley Glynn 1-of-2 for 2 yards.
Breske said that the quarterback competition is wide open again.
"We thought that Chance did a good job last week in the game, although our whole pass game could have been a lot better," he said. "On offense, we failed to get good yards on first down and it put us in bad situations. I didn't do a great job of managing the clock. On two occasions we took a delay of game coming off the sidelines. I have to be better at that as well."
BHSU had just 54 net yards rushing, led by Nolan Susel's 24 yards.
Junior free safety Bailey Rosenstrauch had a big game defensively for the Yellow Jackets with 20 tackles, including nine solo stops. Sophomore linebacker Ryder Blair had a fumble recovery.
Breske said he told the team after the game that it was time to start picking it up individually.
"I said, 'Fellas, I'm starting to sound like a broken record about responding to adversity and falling back to our training, but when you are asked to make a play, you have to step up and make a play," he said. "No one else is going to be there to catch the ball, to tackle the ball carrier. Now we are struggling to do those things."
The Yellow Jackets will be at Chadron State Saturday, while Colorado Mesa hosts South Dakota School of Mines.
