Michael Brooks not returning as Rapid City Stevens head girls basketball coach

After his first three seasons, Brooks stepped down and was an assistant coach for Raider head boys’ basketball coach Chris Stoebner.

The Stevens girls went 19-1 during the 2019-20 season under interim head coach Travis Swartz. There was no state tournament because of the Covid pandemic. Brooks returned as head coach in 2020-2021, with Swartz serving as his assistant once again.

Brooks, who came to Rapid City Stevens after serving as head coach at NCAA Division I Bradley University, said he enjoyed his time at Stevens and thanked former principal John Julius and Vasquez for the opportunity to rebuild the program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was an amazing venture. Travis Swartz has been a consistent man on the sidelines for the boys and the women over the last, how many years? Without him, we’d all be lost at times. I’m just sad that I won’t be able to continue on that path," he said.

Even after the graduation of four seniors from last year’s squad, the Raiders return some more young talent that should put them in the running once again this upcoming season.

Despite the disappointment with how things have turned out, Brooks said he is excited for this team and the future of the program.