Michael Scott gets first high school head coaching job with Stevens

Scott, 43, said it's a chance to give back to the young players in this game, and teach them some of the things he said he has been fortunate to learn.

"When I started coaching youth football, and the kids were responsive to my coaching style, it just fed the hunger that I would give anything to coach on the high school level," he said. "When the opportunity presented itself, I was like, 'This is awesome.'"

Possibly one of the most important rewards for Scott as a coach, he said, is the life-long friendships he has established throughout the years with his players.

That, he said, goes back to the first youth team (Steelers) that he coached. He has players from that team that are now 24 or 25 years old, and he says they still talk, text and get together.

"They say, 'Coach, thank you for everything you have done.' But I say, 'Thank you. If not for kids like you, I wouldn't be doing what I am doing now,'" he said.

Before coming to Stevens last season as an assistant, Scott also coached locally with two stints in the Rapid City Midget Football Association, which includes serving as a board member for over 12 years with the organization, as well as coaching at Southwest Middle School.