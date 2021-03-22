MIDSEASON REPORT: Surging Rush shaking off first-half woes as chemistry builds

In consistently having the same skaters on the same lines, Tetrault said the Rush’s hot streak is also attributed to players remaining injury free. That will continue to be key to having a successful second half of the season.

“Everyone’s healthy finally, and that’s the main thing,” Tetrault said. “We’ve built the line combinations, we’ve built some chemistry on and off the ice. It’s very nice to see and it’s a big relief, considering what we went through in the first month or two of the season.”

Rapid City is currently last of the seven teams competing in the Western Conference. Due to altered rules, standings this season are being determined by points percentage instead of total points as not all teams are playing a 72-game regular season slate, with the top four teams in both conferences reaching the playoffs. The Rush are 4.2 percentage points out of a playoff spot.

Coulter said it’ll be a do-or-die situation from here on out if they want a chance at the postseason.