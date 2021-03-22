MIDSEASON REPORT: Surging Rush shaking off first-half woes as chemistry builds

March 5 was a wakeup call for the Rapid City Rush.
While it’s offense, effective all year, tallied five goals against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, its defense gave up a season-high eight goals in its third straight loss.
Losses were piling up for the Rush, who found themselves in last place in the ECHL Western Conference standings. Ahead of their second game against the Swamp Rabbits, head coach Daniel Tetrault made it a point to challenge his team, forwards, defensemen and goaltenders included.
The response was astounding, as Rapid City took the next two games of the series before sweeping the Kansas City Mavericks the following weekend in a three-game set for a five-game winning streak, by far its largest of the season. The streak came to an end Saturday when the Utah Grizzlies came to town and topped the Rush in a shootout, but the point streak was still intact, and the Rush answered with a 7-0 throttling in their second meeting Sunday to get their record back to .500 at 18-18-3.
With the majority of the second half of the season still to be played, Rapid City has seemingly pulled itself out of a dismal start and is surging on all fronts as it looks to make inroads in the standings and search for its first playoff berth since 2015.
“It took them a while to get their lungs and their legs into shape. I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Tetrault said. “It really tested our patience, but we’re finally seeing the hard work pay off.”
ROCKY START
Tetrault said during preseason that he expected his squad to have an influx of goals during its 2020-21 with all the offensive weapons he had acquired and reacquired, including the likes of Tyler Coulter, Avery Peterson and Peter Quenneville.
That potential was put on display in the Rush’s season opener, a 6-4 victory over the Grizzlies, but their defensive performance was troublesome, and that came to light when they went on to drop their next six straight and gave up 24 goals in the process on their way to beginning the year 2-9-0.
Coming off an extended offseason due to the coronavirus, which some of the players also had, Tetrault said it was a tumultuous start.
“The first month was hell. We had guys who hadn’t played in eight months and then got hit by COVID. Every guy got hit here and there,” he said. “It was tough that we were losing winnable games, but we’ve turned a corner, I believe.”
THE REPLACEMENTS
With its struggles on defense, Rapid City, which is currently first in the ECHL in goals allowed, made some changes.
Releasing skaters who were previously on the opening day roster, the Rush signed experienced defensemen like Mikael Tam, Kevin Spinozzi and Butrus Ghafari, among others, and added a few more forwards like Hunter Garlent and Mike Hedden.
With their newly-acquired talents getting back into hockey shape, Rapid City won four of its next seven, including two victories via shutout by goalie Dave Tendeck, who has since been called up to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.
What’s helped keep opponents from running up the score on the Rush is an unflinching desire by their defensemen to block shots and stop pucks from ever getting to the net. Tam said things are also starting to jell now because players are getting used to competing alongside the same teammates.
“We didn’t have the same lineup every week. Especially with the COVID situation, every week we had five or six guys out and new guys in,” Tam said of the season start. “Since a couple weeks ago, everybody’s starting to feel comfortable. They’re on the right line, guys are getting roles on the team, and I think it just shows how we can play as a unit.”
CARLSON CLICKING
After a winning effort against the Allen Americans in early January, goaltender Adam Carlson was out five weeks with an injury, and came back with a shutout over the Tulsa Oilers on his birthday.
But he struggled after that, giving up 14 goals in his next four starts before allowing four in the 8-5 loss to Greenville and being replaced by Gordon Defiel.
Tetrault later called Carlson into his office, where he told him to battle more on the ice, play his game and not focus on anything else.
“I did take it to heart. I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t the happy person about it, but I think that’s the reaction he wanted,” Carlson said. “You sit there and you get called out. Whether it’s a 9-5 job or you’re working corporate or you’re playing hockey, you get called out and you’re passionate about something, it hits home. There’s two options, you can shut down or you can get to work, and I think it’s obvious what option I took.”
Carlson went on a tear after that, making four more consecutive starts and winning all of them, while allowing just five goals along the way. A struggling Defiel then started and picked up a victory as the Rush won in a shootout over the Mavericks for their fifth straight win.
After a 5-4 shootout loss this past Friday, Carlson earned his second shutout Saturday in a 7-0 victory to move to 5-0-1 over his last six games.
Tetrault said Carlson will continue to be his No. 1 netminder, with Defiel serving as his backup.
“Just being able to have that confidence, knowing I’m going into the rink being that go-to guy,” Carlson said of his solidified starting role. “It’s also knowing that I have a goalie partner as good as (Defiel), who’s going to push me and I’m going to push him. Keeping each other honest and not letting that confidence get too high or turn from swagerness to cockyness is going to be the most important part here moving forward.”
CONSISTENT OFFENSE
Of the 14 ECHL teams competing this season, the Rapid City Rush currently rank fifth in goals scored, averaging 2.92 per contest, have yet to be shut out and tallied four or more goals on seven occasions this season. Sunday’s 7-0 win was a season-high scoring total.
Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville rank third and fifth in points, respectively, with 36 and 35, while Avery Peterson is fifth in goals with a team-leading 16 and Coulter close behind with 15.
Tetrault said the offense has met and exceeded his expectations this season, and Coulter said their efficiency has stemmed from a familiarity with playing with the same skaters and knowing teammates’ skating patterns. Now that the entire team’s chemistry is budding, the success on offense will turn into more wins in the near future.
“You see it every day in the dressing room. Guys are a lot more talkative, guys are bonding much better together. Guys are just having fun and enjoying the time in the rink together,” Coulter said. “Something we’ve really tried to create in the locker room is a brotherhood, and I think we’re definitely starting to see it come together.”
KEYS TO 2ND HALF
Rapid City assistant coach Jeremy Gates tracks certain statistics, and breaks the 72-game schedule into six 12-game segments. The third segment, reaching the halfway mark of the year, was by far the Rush’s best as they finished 7-3-2. They’ve also improved their goals per game numbers, putting an average of 3.17 on target versus 2.58 in the first segment and 2.75 in the second.
Shots on goal per contest have also increased, eclipsing 30 in the third segment, whereas Rapid City was putting less than 30 on net in both the first and second segment.
“I give our players a lot of the credit because they’re the ones who have set goals," Gates said. "The players aren’t thinking about this during the game, but it’s just about taking onus and challenging each other to try and get better in certain areas.”
In consistently having the same skaters on the same lines, Tetrault said the Rush’s hot streak is also attributed to players remaining injury free. That will continue to be key to having a successful second half of the season.
“Everyone’s healthy finally, and that’s the main thing,” Tetrault said. “We’ve built the line combinations, we’ve built some chemistry on and off the ice. It’s very nice to see and it’s a big relief, considering what we went through in the first month or two of the season.”
Rapid City is currently last of the seven teams competing in the Western Conference. Due to altered rules, standings this season are being determined by points percentage instead of total points as not all teams are playing a 72-game regular season slate, with the top four teams in both conferences reaching the playoffs. The Rush are 4.2 percentage points out of a playoff spot.
Coulter said it’ll be a do-or-die situation from here on out if they want a chance at the postseason.
“It’s going to be playoffs every single night for our team, and it has been for the last 10 games,” he said. “We sat down and had a great team meeting; we were quite a ways out of the playoffs, and now we’re starting to sniff our way back in, so it’s doing what’s made us successful.”
Rapid City begins a three-game series on the road against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, with the final two meetings taking place Friday and Saturday.