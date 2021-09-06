Mike Coley baseball tournament concludes Monday

The 15th annual Coley/Ellwanger/Foster Memorial Baseball Tournament finished up Monday with its championship games.

The 48-plus age division title game down to two out-of-state teams, as a squad from Colorado Springs, Colorado topped a squad from Omaha, Nebraska 11-5 at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

The Colorado Springs team, named the Thunder, tallied seven runs and committed three errors, while the Omaha team, named the Gaddy's Boys, collected nine hits along with four errors in a seven-inning contest.

The Thunder got on the board in the top of the first on an RBI-triple before the Gaddy's Boys took the lead in the bottom-half of the frame with an RBI-double and a fielder's choice that scored a run.

The Thunder notched four runs in the third off a two-out, bases-loaded error at second base that drove in two runs, a balk that brought home a run and an RBI-double into the left-center gap that scored another for a 5-2 lead.

They tacked on five more run in the fourth, thanks to back-to-back bases-loaded walks, a fielder's choice that scored a run and beaten throw to first that plated another to make it 10-2.