Mike Paris among those to be inducted into Sturgis HS Hall of Fame

Mike Paris, Chet Delbridge, Shane Delbridge and Don Dubbe are set to be inducted into the Sturgis Brown High School Hall of Fame, the school announced Thursday.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 11 at the West Gym of Sturgis High School at the conclusion of the girls basketball game against Hot Springs and before the tipoff of the boys game, approximately 8 p.m.

Paris served as head football coach of the Scoopers from 1991-1998, making back-to-back Class 11AA semifinal appearances and receiving a Region Football Coach of the Year Award. He also served as an assistant for the boys basketball and track teams, and led the baseball team to a 41-26 record.

Paris, who taught several subjects at Sturgis, was the school's athletic director from 2001 until his retirement in 2018, being named SDHSAA Region AD of the Year in 2013 and 2018. He also served as director of the Class AA state track meet on six occasions, and started the Sturgis Scooper Card fundraiser that has generated more than $200,000 for projects, including the construction of and improvements to Woodle Field and Jeff Smit Track.

Chet Delbridge was a three-sport athlete and graduated in 2002. He was an All-State selection in football and was named to the SD Elite 45 as a senior, and was a member of the Scoopers' state championship wrestling teams in 2001 and 2002, finishing runner-up in the heavyweight division as a senior. Chet Delbridge also claimed a state title in the shot put at the 2002 state track meet.

Shane Delbridge was a four-sport athlete at Sturgis, participating in football, wrestling, track and field and rodeo. A 1998 graduate, he was a two-time All-State selection in football, collecting 55 solo tackles, 14 sacks and four fumble recoveries in his senior season.

Dubbe, a biology teacher at Sturgis, ran the scoreboard for Scooper football games and operated the clock for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling for 30 years between 1956 and 1986, missing only two games.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0