Mike's Bikes seeks to fill growing need in community

For nearly six years, Mike’s Bikes: Rides That Matter has provided bicycles to people who lack transportation, and the nonprofit ministry continually has a waiting list. Currently, about 50 people are waiting for bikes to help them become self-sufficient.

Roberta Harmon launched the nonprofit in 2016. Mike’s Bikes strives to fill a gap in Rapid City for people without transportation. The organization is named in honor of Mike English, a volunteer who rebuilds and repairs bikes and who helped Harmon launch Mike’s Bikes.

“Food, shelter and clothing are basic needs but you don’t get those things without employment,” Harmon said. “Public transportation doesn’t always get people there in a timely matter.”

RapidRide buses run during the day, but people whose jobs require them to work after 6 p.m. or on Sundays especially need alternate transportation.

“You can cross town in about 20 minutes (on a bike),” Harmon said, noting that bike paths can be helpful to those who bike to and from work, appointments and errands. “We like to set people up for success and self-sufficiency.”

Mike’s Bikes gives bikes to people who have verified employment. For those who don’t yet have a job, Mike’s Bikes requires sweat equity. Harmon and a team of five volunteers will work side by side with a person in need of a bike. People can learn how to build and repair their own bikes, change tires and patch tire tubes.

In addition to bicycles, Mike’s Bikes provides lights for safer travel when it’s dark, plus chains and locks so people can secure their bikes when they’re not in use. Mike’s Bikes does not sell bikes or bike parts.

“(This nonprofit) came out of a need. We don’t sell anything,” Harmon said.

Earlier this year, Mike’s Bikes found a home in the basement of the Hope Center in downtown Rapid City. Hope Center Executive Director Melanie Timm said the center had tried unsuccessfully to launch its own bike program or have other volunteers run a bike program. Teaming up with Mike’s Bikes: Rides That Matter was a perfect fit for both organizations, she said.

“It has been a wonderful partnership,” Timm said. “Bikes are an ongoing need. We would have people on a weekly basis ask us if we knew how they could get a bike.”

“When Roberta approached us, we did not have an active bike program. We didn’t have anyone with the skills or time to implement that. … The timing was perfect. It’s worked out wonderfully for her and for us and definitely for the people we serve,” Timm said. “We have several Hope Center guests who volunteer and provide their assistance. They also work on their own bikes.”

Every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., Harmon, volunteers and people in need of bikes gather there to build or refurbish bikes. They use bikes, “bike carcasses” and bike parts purchased at rummage sales and even foraged from dumpsters. This fall, Mike’s Bikes began teaming up with the Rapid City Police Department, which has given the nonprofit some bikes, Harmon said.

“We would love an e-bike if anybody wants to donate to us. We’ll use it as an incentive for folks,” she said. “We want them to say employed and move forward. … We support good habits. We’re not a handout.”

Timm said although a few people have tested the boundaries, the majority of people who receive bicycles from Mike’s Bikes willingly abide by the program’s guidelines.

“Roberta holds them accountable. She makes it very clear, ‘You will use this bike to further your life,’ and if you take it to the pawn shop, that’s not a bridge you want to burn,” Timm said. “She holds people’s feet to the fire and they respect and appreciate that.”

To donate bikes or bike parts, to volunteer or for more information, contact Harmon by texting 605-431-8381 or emailing bryantsmom@hotmail.com.

