The sudden drop in temperature may have forced many Black Hills residents to remain inside, but milder weekend temperatures could encourage some to get outside and take advantage of a busy schedule of events at Terry Peak.

Cold temperatures midweek will give way to mild temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s just in time for the weekend. Last week, Terry Peak had snow almost every day, making a solid 24- to 36-inch base depth.

The annual Lunar Run is coming up Saturday night. The event is free for the first 100 people who register with a current season pass or Saturday day pass. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. at Nevada Gulch Lodge before loading up the Kussy Express Lift at 6 p.m.

Once everyone reaches the top, flares will be passed out to anyone that wants one. The entire group will attempt a controlled serpentine down the mountain. Participants are encouraged to wear ski clothes they don't mind getting damaged in case of flare burns.

It's another weekend for music lovers at Terry Peak, with "Littering And..." set to take over the Dark Horse Saloon at Nevada Gulch Lodge on Saturday afternoon. Music is on from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., while Crow Peak Brewing takes over the taps.