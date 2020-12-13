Miles Retzer gets hat trick as Thunder shut out Huron 7-0

Following their second penalty kill, the Thunder built a 2-0 advantage with 8:44 left in the second period when a collision at the net put the All Stars’ goalkeeper out of position, leaving the net open for Martin on an assist by Delzer. Retzer then tallied his first goal of the contest less than two minutes later when he gathered a rebound off his own shot and put away the puck.

Dawson Wirth also notched a goal off a rebound on a power play with 1:50 remaining in the middle frame to make it 4-0 heading into the third.

“We were all moving the puck well. We were flowing, hitting passes and getting in the back of the net,” Martin said. “It definitely builds the confidence, and this is one of the better teams we’ve had in the past couple years.”

Retzer earned his second goal of the game off a great pass from Martin with under 11 minutes to play in regulation before Martin hauled in a pass from his own blue line, skated past a defender, deked the goalie and backhanded a goal with 4:38 left.

Retzer completed his hat trick with a goal with 23.3 seconds remaining.

Rushmore finished with 55 shots on goal and went 2-for-7 on power plays.