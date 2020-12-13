Miles Retzer gets hat trick as Thunder shut out Huron 7-0

The Rushmore Thunder boys varsity hockey team has entered the holiday break without a loss on their record.
Behind Miles Retzer’s hat trick, eight different skaters tallied points Sunday afternoon and Brady Devries stopped all shots in net as the Thunder blanked the Huron All Stars 7-0 at the Rushmore Thunderdome.
“It was nice to see that we got some scoring from different guys again. We have a lot of depth this year, so our scoring isn’t one line or one guy. We have a lot of guys contributing,” Thunder head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Every time you can get a shutout you’re obviously proud of the defensive side of things too, so I was happy with that.”
Retzer added an assist to his four-point day for Rushmore (6-0), while Mason Martin collected two goals and three assists for a five-point performance, and all three of Seth Stock’s points came via assists. Devries made 12 saves.
“It’s awesome when we can get everything going, pass well and get the pucks in the net,” Retzer said. “Even with some players we’ve been switching up the lines with have been passing it really well and getting the chemistry going, so it’s nice.”
Kael Delzer was called for tripping in the game’s opening 10 minutes, but the Thunder killed their first of four penalties thanks to four straight saves from Devries. Shortly after Huron (0-4) was nabbed for roughing, Hunter Walla put Rushmore on the board by slipping the puck into the net while sliding across the crease with 6:38 to play in the opening period.
Following their second penalty kill, the Thunder built a 2-0 advantage with 8:44 left in the second period when a collision at the net put the All Stars’ goalkeeper out of position, leaving the net open for Martin on an assist by Delzer. Retzer then tallied his first goal of the contest less than two minutes later when he gathered a rebound off his own shot and put away the puck.
Dawson Wirth also notched a goal off a rebound on a power play with 1:50 remaining in the middle frame to make it 4-0 heading into the third.
“We were all moving the puck well. We were flowing, hitting passes and getting in the back of the net,” Martin said. “It definitely builds the confidence, and this is one of the better teams we’ve had in the past couple years.”
Retzer earned his second goal of the game off a great pass from Martin with under 11 minutes to play in regulation before Martin hauled in a pass from his own blue line, skated past a defender, deked the goalie and backhanded a goal with 4:38 left.
Retzer completed his hat trick with a goal with 23.3 seconds remaining.
Rushmore finished with 55 shots on goal and went 2-for-7 on power plays.
“I was happy with the way we moved the puck around. Obviously I wanted to see more goals go in, but we had enough goals to win the game, so at the end of the day it’s about winning,” Hodge said of his power-play unit. “A coach will never say it’s perfect, I’ll say we’ve got to work on things, but overall I was happy with it. We were moving it well, so that’s good.”
Huron was held to just 12 shots as Devries picked up his second shutout of the season and the Thunder went 4-for-4 on penalty kills.
“My defense helped me out a lot. They’re really good at helping me stay in the zone,” Devries said. “When you’re facing a power play, it’s always nice to know your D has your back and that they’re doing whatever they can to get the puck out right away.”
Rushmore plays again on New Year’s Day at Sioux Falls.
“We have some big games coming up here in the second half of the season, and we’ll have to focus in and get going again,” Hodge said. “It’s always nice to be 6-0 going into that second half of the year, but we have a lot of work to do still.”
