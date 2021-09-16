Miller cracking wise on teammates after big comeback

So, what exactly would make Surtain more stylish?

"Just rookies, you know, it just takes a while for them to get the fashion things down," explained Miller, a football fashionista who said all of this while sporting a pair of the futuristic RNNR "Sand" sneakers from adidas YEEZY, which run about $1,400.

"But hey, if you're performing the way Pat performs, you can pretty much wear and dress however you want to dress."

Told that defensive end Dre'Mont Jones had just suggested Miller stole a sack from him Sunday, Miller retorted it was probably two sacks he stole from Jones, who is eight years his junior.

"Both of those sacks that I had Dre'Mont was right there," Miller said. "And you could tell, everybody's supposed to be celebrating and you just see Dre'Mont just look at me and walk off."

Miller's 108 sacks are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2011 and rank 24th all time.

It took Miller a minute to recall the most recent time a teammate beat him to the QB.

"Uh, I mean, there's a lot of times that guys beat me and I feel the same way Dre' felt, like, 'Dang, that should have been me,'" Miller said, although those instances didn't come to mind right away.