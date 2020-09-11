Miller has ankle surgery, Sutton day-to-day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a dislodged ankle tendon.

"I was told it went well, and we'll see how it goes," coach Vic Fangio said. "They haven't said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing."

Dr. Joshua Metzl, one of the team's physicians, performed the operation at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in suburban Denver.

Miller also consulted renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson after getting injured on a routine pass rush at the Broncos' indoor practice Tuesday.

Although the typical recovery time for a subluxed peroneal tendon is four to six months, the best-case scenario would be a three-month recovery.

Fangio said earlier this week that Miller will be "out for a while" and will go on injured reserve at some point but he has declined to characterize Miller's injury as a season-ending setback.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the NFL's offseason, teams can bring an unlimited number of players off injured reserve this year once they are medically cleared to return.