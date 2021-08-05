Miller healthy in mind, body in injury comeback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller was so eager to race out to the berm overlooking the Denver Broncos' practice fields and fire up the crowd that he even dreamt about it before training camp.

"I had a dream the other day that I was running out from the facility, and I did the little clap like I always do," Miller said. "That just reassured me that my mindset ... is where I want it to be.

"I just want to go out there and play football."

Missing all last season with a freak ankle injury left the Broncos star linebacker with a new perspective as he heads into his 11th — and maybe final — season in Denver.

"I'm not really worried about this is the last year on my contract, will I be with the Broncos? Last year to be honest, that was really on my soul," Miller said. "Of course I want to be here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career (but) getting past that is kind of like a release for me."

In his first interview of camp, Miller used the phrase "at peace" 16 times to describe his state of mind as he embarks on his comeback that he sees as a springboard to the twilight of his career.

That's not to say Miller has lost any of his edge.