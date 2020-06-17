Mines announces new track recruits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines track & field and cross country head coach Steve Johnson has announced the 2020-21 freshmen recruits.

"We are very excited about this recruiting class," said Johnson. "Our new Hardrockers will add much needed depth in many areas and you'll even see a few of them leading the way for us."

Among the local recruits include thrower Elizabeth Tidball of Edgemont and long and triple jumper Elizabeth Carlisle of St. Thomas More and hurdler Taegen Wells of Rapid City Central.

Other throwers include Amanda Cooley (Meeteetse, Wyo.), Joshua Norder (Mobridge), and Kevin Osmanski (Kearney, Neb.).

Other sprinter and jupers include Tierney Robinson (Casper, Wyo.), Vera Rust (Blacksburg, Va.), Jonathon Hopkins (Taft, Calif.) and Caden Kokes (Fort Collins, Colo.).

Johnson will bring in nine distance runners that will compete in both track and field and cross country. The women's team added Lindsay Butler (Spokane, Wash.), Ryley Darnell (Westminster, Colo.) Hannah Denman (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Lillian Knudtson (Blair, Neb.). On the men's side will be Zachariah Hentschel (Brandon), Gerrit Livingston (Rosemont, Minn.), Hunter Prather (Grand Junction, Colo.) and Cory Stone (Irvine, Calif.).

"We look forward to having all of them on campus in a few months," said Johnson.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0