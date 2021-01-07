Mines announces updated spring schedule

The South Dakota Mines athletics department has announced its updated spring schedule.
Due to Covid-19, the fall sports seasons of men’s soccer and women’s volleyball have been moved to the winter/spring semester.
The Hardrocker soccer program will play seven games in a shortened season while SDM volleyball will have 14 matches scheduled.
Indoor track and field also had its schedule cut as it will only be competing in three regular season events along with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The outdoor track and field season has one event scheduled for now while the men’s and women’s golf programs are on pace to play three events each plus the RMAC tournament.
The Hardrocker soccer team will open up the season with its first four games on the road against Colorado Christian, Metro State, University of Colorado Springs and Colorado Mesa. The ‘Rockers first game is March 19 in Lakewood, Colorado. The Hardrockers final three games will be in Rapid City at Dakota Field and will finish up the year with their conference tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 23-25.
The Hardrocker volleyball squad will take to the court on Jan. 22 in Lakewood, Colorado, against Colorado Christian and Adams State. The Hardrockers first home contest will be against Regis University on Feb. 12.
The men’s and women’s golf program will have a full schedule this spring starting in March. The women will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to compete in the Mustang Invite at Wigwam Resort hosted by Southwest Minnesota State; while the men’s team will open up the year at the Hillcat Classic in Owasso, Oklahoma, which is hosted by Rogers State University. Each team will finish up the year at the RMAC Championships in Phoenix in the middle of April.
The Rocker indoor track and field squads will compete in three separate events hosted by Black Hills State University. The Hardrockers will open up Jan. 30 at the Dave Little Invitational. Then the Rockers head back to BHSU on Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 19-20. They will conclude their season at the RMAC Championships in Gunnison, Colorado on Feb. 26-27. The Hardrockers have one outdoor event scheduled as of now and it is the Bauer Invitational hosted by South Dakota Mines at O’Harra Stadium.
All schedules are subject to change due to the Covid-19 restrictions and weather.