Mines announces updated spring schedule

The South Dakota Mines athletics department has announced its updated spring schedule.

Due to Covid-19, the fall sports seasons of men’s soccer and women’s volleyball have been moved to the winter/spring semester.

The Hardrocker soccer program will play seven games in a shortened season while SDM volleyball will have 14 matches scheduled.

Indoor track and field also had its schedule cut as it will only be competing in three regular season events along with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The outdoor track and field season has one event scheduled for now while the men’s and women’s golf programs are on pace to play three events each plus the RMAC tournament.

The Hardrocker soccer team will open up the season with its first four games on the road against Colorado Christian, Metro State, University of Colorado Springs and Colorado Mesa. The ‘Rockers first game is March 19 in Lakewood, Colorado. The Hardrockers final three games will be in Rapid City at Dakota Field and will finish up the year with their conference tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 23-25.