Mines athletes set school records at last chance meets

South Dakota Mines wrapped up the regular season with a pair of last chance meets Saturday at the University of Nebraska Kerney and Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles.

Two Mines student-athletes, Tim Dunham and Jeremiah Bridges set school records in the respective meets.

Dunhuman set a new mark in the 10K at 10 minutes and 32.47 seconds at Azusa Pacific. The time provisionally qualified the sophomore for the Division II National Track and Field Championships.

Bridges wrapped up a successful weekend by breaking the school in the long jump twice at Nebraska Kearney. First he set a new standard in the event with a 7.33-meter jump Friday and broke his own record Saturday at 7.43 meters. His marks also provisionally qualified the junior for nationals.

Top Five Finishes

Kamryn Scully recorded a fifth place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in Nebraska. Scully also placed fourth in the 400 hurdles at 1:06.74.

Jade Cass recorded a fourth-place finish in the men’s high jump at 1.95 meters.

