Mines, B9Creations create off-road vehicle with 3D parts

B9Creations of Rapid City partnered with the School of Mines’ Baja Society of Automotive Engineers team to print 3D parts for an off-road vehicle to race in a competition. The Mines team’s off-road vehicle placed 10th worldwide, beating competitors including Texas A&M University, Johns Hopkins University, and Michigan Tech University.

The Mines’ Baja SAE team is comprised of students who design, manufacture, test and race an off-road vehicle. Each year, the team competes against universities from around the world in multiple events at annual Baja SAE Competition — including a tech inspection and brake check, a maneuverability hill climb event, and a four-hour endurance race. This year, Mines competed against 62 teams in the race, which was May 20-23 in Louisville, Ky.

B9Creations provides 3D printing solutions worldwide, and the company produced several components of Mines’ competition vehicle.

“B9Creations' 3D printing solutions aided in our team’s success at this year’s competition by not only allowing us to cost-effectively prototype critical parts of the vehicle, but by enabling us to create sturdy end-use components as well,” said Ethan Hartmann, a member of the Mines Baja SAE team.

“We are proud to partner with the School of Mines’ Baja SAE team on this project, and on future projects as well. It’s exciting to see our technology being used in a new way, and we can’t wait to see how the team leverages it to design and build their competition vehicles for years to come,” said Shon Anderson, B9Creations CEO.

