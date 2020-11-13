Mines basketball to go with no-fan policy in December

Due to the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Rapid City and the surrounding community, South Dakota Mines has instituted a "no-fan" policy for home events in the King Center until at least Jan. 1, the Hardrocker athletics department announced Friday.

The Hardrocker men's and women's basketball programs are scheduled to have four doubleheaders in December, hosting Regis University (Dec. 4), Colorado School of Mines (Dec. 5), MSU Denver (Dec. 17) and Colorado Christian (Dec. 19). Those games are still on, but will be under strict CDC guidelines and NCAA protocols.

"It just won't be the same without our Hardrocker fans filling Goodell Gymnasium, but we feel this is the best route to take as we see an increase of the virus in the Black Hills," Hardrocker Athletics Director Joel Lueken said in a statement. "The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, though, did decided we should try to get these games in while we can. We will reevaluate everything over the Christmas break and move forward from there — hopefully with fans."

All the games will be available to stream from the Hardrockers athletics website at www.gorockers.com. Check the respective basketball schedule page for times and links to the streams.

"I encourage all Hardrocker fans to watch online," Lueken said.

