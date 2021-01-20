Mines basketball to host Chadron State, Black Hills State

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's basketball teams finally played at home last weekend and will remain in Goodell Gymnasium this week against Chadron State College and Black Hills State University.
The Hardrocker men and women will host Chadron State Thursday night and Black Hills State Saturday night. Both nights the women's game begins at 5:30, followed by the men at 7:30.
In its first home game of the season last Friday, the young Hardrocker men held off Regis University 74-70 for their first-ever win against the Rangers. Earlier in the season Mines lost to Regis 90-52.
"The confidence from our guys is they are getting an understanding how the system works and they are starting to see some of the benefits of that," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "That comes from experience, whether it is playing Regis for the second time or not. I think every game we go out in is a great learning experience for our group."
The win gave the 'Rockers a 4-4 overall record and 4-4 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Individually, senior Wilfred Dickson leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, while redshirt-freshman Brevin Walter and sophomore Alejandro Rama are both scoring just over 10 points a game. Junior Kolten Mortensen is averaging 9.8 ppg. and is the team's leading rebounder with 8.5 rpg.
The Eagles come to Rapid City with a 3-3 overall mark and 3-3 in the RMAC. Chadron State is led this season by Jacob Jefferson, who is averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. Teddy Parham Jr. is averaging 13.2 points a game, while Marcus Jefferson is scoring 11.6 per game.
"Chadron is a much improved team," Glenn said. "They have a new coach (Shane Paben), and he is doing a really good job. He has brought in some new guards and they are not exactly the same team. Their post, Jacob Jefferson, is really a good player. He is a very good scorer."
The Chadron State men have added two players recently, Deundra Roberson, a 6-footer from Columbia Heights, Minn., and 6-4 Bryant Jefferson from Palo Alto, Calif. Roberson scored 18 points in the Eagles' 85-73 win over Western Colorado.
On Saturday, the 'Rockers welcome their biggest rival in Black Hills State. The Yellow Jackets, 2-2, haven't played since Jan. 4 when they lost 85-83 in overtime to Colorado School of Mines in Spearfish.
Joel Scott, a 6-7 sophomore is averaging 17.5 points and Trey Whitley, a 6-1 senior, is averaging 14.5 for the Jackets. Also averaging in double figures are Sindou Cisse (14.5 ppg.), Kevin Senghore-Peterson (12.5 ppg.) and Adam Moussa (10.3 ppg.)
St. Thomas More graduate Ryder Kirsch is averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game in his first season with the Yellow Jackets.
Glenn said the Yellow Jackets were picked No. 2 in the league for a reason.
"Black Hills lost a few parts from last year, but you are not able to tell that," he said. "They really fit in nicely with who they have added. They have added a really nice point guard out of Texas (Adam Moussa). He is going to be a good player in our league. Obviously Joel Scott is arguably, if not the best player in our league, and they have (Trey) Whitley back."
Mines women looking to get back in win column
The Hardrocker women come into the games with a 3-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in the conference. Last weekend Colorado School of Mines pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 victory. South Dakota Mines rallied in the third and cut the lead to 44-42, but could get no closer as the Orediggers dominated the fourth quarter.
"It was nice to be at home against Colorado Mines, but it didn't quite turn out like we wanted it too," South Dakota Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. "Colorado Mines is a very talented team and they played us extremely tough. They have one of the best defensive teams in the conference and we're struggling to find the bottom of the net at times. We're still learning, and that is something I have to remind myself a lot. We have a young crew, so many new faces, and we're only eight games in."
Individually, the 'Rockers continue to be led by junior Ryan Weiss, who is averaging 17.5 ppg and 6.8 rpg. On the season she has made 32 3-pointers and is shooting 46.4 percent from long-range. Sophomore Naomi Hidalgo and senior Michaela Shaklee are both averaging just over 7 ppg and sophomore Bailey Johnson, a Rapid City Central graduate, is at 6.1 ppg.
Chadron State comes into the weekend with a 0-5 record. The Eagles last time out was Jan. 9 when they fell to Westminster College, 84-63. CSC's leading scorer is Taryn Foxen, who is scoring 15.2 ppg, while Jori Peters contributes with 9.4 ppg.
"Chadron State has a couple of nice, new pieces," Jacobson said. "Their record is 0-5, but they have hung in with a lot of teams that they have played. They play hard and we're going to have to come out and execute and do things right."
On Saturday night, the Hardrockers face off against their biggest rival in Black Hills State.
BHSU is 6-3 on the season, losing its season opener at Western Colorado before winning six straight. The jackets, however, lost at Colorado Mesa, 65-58, on Jan. 9 and to Western Colorado 70-61 in overtime at home on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets are led by 5-9 senior Racquel Wientjes, who is averaging 21.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. She has scored at least 28 points four times this season. Morgan Ham, a 6-1 senior, is averaging 12.5 points a game, while Megan Engesser is averaging 12.2 points a game.
"Black Hills is always a tough team to play. Coach (Mark) Nore always has them playing hard, and they have a lot of different players who can step up at any time," Jacobson said. "Obviously they have their strong senior class with Racquel Wientjes, Morgan Ham and Katie Messler. It will be a fun challenge for us and it is always a fun game against BH."
In all of the games there will be limited preselected spectators. The game will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network for free with livestats provided by logging onto: www.gorockers.com.