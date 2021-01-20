Mines basketball to host Chadron State, Black Hills State

Glenn said the Yellow Jackets were picked No. 2 in the league for a reason.

"Black Hills lost a few parts from last year, but you are not able to tell that," he said. "They really fit in nicely with who they have added. They have added a really nice point guard out of Texas (Adam Moussa). He is going to be a good player in our league. Obviously Joel Scott is arguably, if not the best player in our league, and they have (Trey) Whitley back."

Mines women looking to get back in win column

The Hardrocker women come into the games with a 3-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in the conference. Last weekend Colorado School of Mines pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 victory. South Dakota Mines rallied in the third and cut the lead to 44-42, but could get no closer as the Orediggers dominated the fourth quarter.

"It was nice to be at home against Colorado Mines, but it didn't quite turn out like we wanted it too," South Dakota Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. "Colorado Mines is a very talented team and they played us extremely tough. They have one of the best defensive teams in the conference and we're struggling to find the bottom of the net at times. We're still learning, and that is something I have to remind myself a lot. We have a young crew, so many new faces, and we're only eight games in."