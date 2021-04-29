Mines, BH set for RMAC championships

The South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State men's and women's outdoor track and field teams will travel to Pueblo, Colorado to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship this weekend.
The meet begins Friday and concludes Sunday.
The 'Rockers will send 42 to the championships.
"We're looking forward to a great RMAC Championship this weekend," said Mines coach Steve Johnson. "We have 42 athletes in between relays and individual events. I think this is the largest women's contingent (15) we've taken since the field sizes were capped a few years back. We should see a lot of points come out of the field events and we look strong on the track, as well."
Heading to Pueblo for the Hardrockers will be:
Women — Taylor Bright (10K), Amanda Cooley (shot put, discus, hammer), Tana Dahlberg (discus, hammer), Olivia Jurrens (discus, hammer, shot put), Erica Keeble (100m, 200m, 4x100 relay), Katherine Mathieu (long jump, 4x100 relay), Macy McClure (shot put, discus, hammer), Tierney Robinson (long jump, hammer), Vera Rust (triple jump, 4x100 relay), Abigaile Saline (shot put, hammer), Kamryn Scully (400m hurdles, pole vault, 4x100 relay), Jaycie Stubbs (javelin), Margaret Thompson (10K), Adeline Wilson (10K).
MEN – Jade Cass (high jump, javelin), Erick Colman (hammer, shot put), Ian Cone (shot put, discus, hammer), Timothy Dunham (5K, 10K), Andrew Ferris (800m, 4x400 relay), Brett Flerchinger (steeple), Henry Fritzler (shot put), Joel Haas (5K, 10K), Austin Hammer (javelin, 4x400 relay), Jonathan Hopkins (decathlon, javelin), Wyatt Kainz (high jump), Reid Kaiser (shot put, discus, hammer), Cameron Kaku (4x100 relay), Caden Kokes (400m hurdles, 4x100 relay), Thomas Massa (4x100 relay), Warren Minerich (shot put, hammer, discus), Ryan Moen (steeple), Adam Namyst (110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x400 relay), Ty Nickerson (pole vault), Dakin Nolan (hammer, discus), Tayler Opstedahl (110m hurdle, 400m hurdle, 4x100 relay), Isaac Orozco (800m, 4x400 relay), Kevin Osmanski (shot put, discus, hammer), Westley Siebdrath (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin), Brent Snyder (javelin), Taegen Wells (110m hurdles, 400m hurdles), Jared Wilson (pole vault).
The Yellow Jackets last competed at the Mine's Pre-Conference Invite in Golden, Colo. where Breanne Fuller highlighted the weekend after breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12:03 seconds. Keith Osowski (steeplechase), Whitney Scott (pole vault), and Kyla Sawvell (hammer throw) all improved their provisional marks during the meet as well.