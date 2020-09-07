Mines, BHSU and Chadron State announce five-game fall football season

On Nov. 14, Black Hills State and Chadron State close the fall at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish at 1 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19 related issues.

"All the safety protocols — as well as the NCAA guidelines and testing procedures — are in place and we are committed to playing football this fall," Mines athletics director Joel Lueken said. "We have the support of President (James) Rankin, the athletic administration, and our institution to move forward on this. I extremely excited to bring football to Rapid City this fall."

Colorado Mesa is also playing West Texas A&M and looking into adding two or three more games, according to the school's athletic website. No other RMAC football program has announced its intentions to play this fall.

The RMAC announced in mid-August that there would be no conference championship award for the 2020 season, but gave institutions the green light to schedule contests against conference and non-conference opponents on their own.

Mines began team practice on Monday, while BHSU had its first practice Friday.

"Excited for the opportunity to play football games this fall," first-year Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said on Twitter..